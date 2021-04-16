Helen McCrory dies: the beloved actress of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga or the ‘Peaky Blinders’ series was 52 years old

Very sad news that comes to us celebrating the arrival of the weekend. English actress Helen McCrory has died at just 52 years old. The news has been communicated by her husband, also actor Damian Lewis, through social networks.

Lewis clarifies that McCrory has passed away “peacefully at home” after a “heroic” battle with cancer, “surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” Possibly the best ending to this kind of tragedy.

Damian Lewis con Helen McCrory

“She died as she lived. Without fear. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She shone brightly,” adds her partner in an emotional goodbye.

Helen McCrory was known for participating in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, where she left her mark giving life to Draco Malfoy’s mother, or in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’, thanks to his role as la matriarca del clan Shelby. We have also enjoyed his work in films such as ‘The Revenge of the Count of Monte Cristo’, ‘The Queen’ (‘The Queen’), ‘Skyfall’ or the series ‘North Square’, ‘Penny Dreadful’ and ‘Quiz’, among many other titles. Rest in peace.