'The Eternals': revealed the villain of the film?

'The Eternals' is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. Unlike 'Black Widow', or the new Thor and Doctor Strange, we do not know anything about the characters in 'The Eternals', we have never seen them in action and, to be honest, they are not the best known within the Marvel publishing world. Yes, they have had stories with almost all the Marvel Comics superheroes, but the general public does not know anything about them. But that's what the MCU has come for, to shed light on those little-known characters for the general public.

'Los Eternos' was to be released this coming November, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, it has left its place on the calendar for 'Viuda Negra', moving its premiere to February 2021, and completely changing the Marvel release schedule. Little do we know about the plot of 'The Eternals' except that it will be a confrontation between these and the Deviants. And, if we know little about the Eternals, even less do we know about their arch enemies. But thanks to Funko Pop! (yes, big-headed bobbleheads), which has released the names of its next releases, we can know who will be the villain of this new movie. We present to you Kro.

Marvel comics

Who's Kro?

Kro is a member of the Deviant race. It has extreme longevity and great strength. But what surely affects the plot, is that in the comics, Kro has been Thena's lover for thousands of years. And who is Thena? The leader of the Eternals. In fact, they have had two children together.