The Enemy Within Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

Several of NBC’s crime dramas have gained notoriety for delving into groundbreaking new territory. The Enemy Within was a show created by the network in 2019. While many viewers drew parallels between this and the network’s other hit show, The Blacklist, others felt it had its own identity. But Season 2 of The Enemy Within has been in development purgatory for the past five years. Will it come back, then?

The Enemy Within Season 2

Fans are naturally curious about this given the season finale’s cliffhanger-like nature, which sets up Season 2. Will the missing piece of the puzzle ever be revealed? Will they resolve the issue or just leave us hanging? If you want to know the details, read on. Erica Shepherd, the CIA’s Deputy Director of Operations, is the protagonist of the American crime drama The Enemy Within. She made a poor choice while on a mission to capture the Russian master terrorist Mikhail Vassily Tal.

She revealed the identity of the CIA agent responsible for their deaths in an effort to spare her daughter’s life. However, word quickly spread through the department, and she was ultimately given 15 consecutive life terms without the possibility of release. Erica was given an opportunity to clear her name and put an end to the chaos when Tal suddenly made his appearance again. But will she be back for her second season with the FBI?

The Enemy Within Season 2 Renewal Status

Many had hoped that NBC would order a second season of The Enemy Within, but the network ultimately chose a decision that didn’t work out. According to TVLine’s reporting, NBC has decided to cancel the show, along with two other midseason debut series, The Village and Abby’s.

While this outcome is regrettable, it hardly comes as a shock. My expectation for the show’s cancellation at the May Upfront presentation was high. NBC did reveal, though, that a final decision had not been made and that the network was waiting to find out how the season finale ratings turned out. If the show did well, there would be plenty of time for it on NBC’s 52-week schedule.

The Enemy Within Season 2 Release Date

The first season of The Enemy Within debuted on February 25, 2019, and concluded on May 20, 2019. We regret to inform you that next season will not be as good as this one. The show’s demise was announced on May 30, 2019, by NBC. The show’s ratings were never particularly high. The launch day’s 5.75 million viewers decreased to 4.3 million towards the middle of the show, and the 18-49 demo rating fell to 0.80.

Even though it’s highly doubtful that another network would pick up Enemy Within, we’ll let you know when season 2 becomes available if it does.

The Enemy Within Story

Erica Shepherd was promoted to deputy director of operations at the CIA in 2015. Erica is pressured into naming four agents after Russian master terrorist Mikhail Vassily Tal threatens her daughter Hannah: Steven Haibach, Brian Lanich, Desiree Villareal, and Laine Heffron.

After the agents are slain, FBI agent Will Keaton arrests Erica, and she is eventually given 15 consecutive life sentences without parole. When Tal strikes again three years later, Keaton is tasked with removing Erica from ADX Florence so that she can help in the hunt for Tal and his expanding spy network.

The Enemy Within Cast

Jennifer Carpenter as Erica J. Shepherd

Morris Chestnut as Will Keaton

Raza Jaffrey as Daniel Zain

Kelli Garner as Kate Ryan

Cassandra Freeman as Jaquelyn Pettigrew

Noah Mills as Jason Bragg

Lev Gorn as Mikhail Vassily Tal

Coral Peña as Anna Cruz

James Carpinello as Anthony Cabrera

Sophia Gennusa as Hannah Shepherd

Noah Bean as Christopher Shepherd

Edward Akrout as International Assassin Aslan Aksoy

John Finn as Richard Bregman

Florencia Lozano as Elizabeth Cordova

Kathleen McNenny as Grace Molinero

Pawel Szajda as Victor Nemec

Chelsea Watts as Laine Heffron

Robert Gossett as Thomas Heffron

Michael O’Keefe as Paul Backus

Ana Kayne as Carla Mendoza

Michael Braun as Dr. Alan Novak

Dale Pavinsky as Alexander Chigorin

Michael James Shaw as Desmond Visser

Margaret Colin as Evelyn Bell

The Enemy Within Season 2 Plot

Erica gets her revenge on the terrorist who destroyed her life in the season finale. She was able to track him down, and she made up her mind to end his life. But just before he breathed his last, he made a startling proclamation. He informed Erica that a high-ranking member of US intelligence had given him a hand in devising the scheme. Regardless, Erica shot him and didn’t share the terrorist’s confession with Keaton. If the show is renewed for a second season, we can expect to see more of Erica’s search for the mole.

The Enemy Within Season 2 Trailer

As we’ve already established, the show was canceled due to low viewership and critical acclaim. In the meantime, viewers can replay the first season while they wait for season two news. Those who haven’t watched the show before can get a taste of what it’s like by watching the official trailer for the first season, which can be viewed here.

The Enemy Within Season 2: Will it ever happen?

It’s possible that Jennifer’s show will be picked up by another network, but it’s not very likely. This is the case because the show failed to impress audiences and critics alike. Streaming services sometimes prioritize shows that have already achieved widespread acclaim and whose audiences are eager for more episodes. Fans of The Enemy Within, on the other hand, are left wondering what will become of Erica. The Enemy Within Season 2 is, nevertheless, quite improbable.

The Enemy Within Age Rating

There is some content in The Enemy Within that many parents may find inappropriate for children under the age of 14. Parents are strongly advised to keep a closer eye on this program and not let children under 14 watch it alone. Extreme provocative conversation, strong coarse language, extreme sexual circumstances, or extreme violence may be present in this program.