Wentworth season 8: Renewal Status, Release date, and more updates regarding the show

Wentworth season 7 was aired in 2019 and now the audience is waiting for Wentworth season 8. Wentworth season 8 is all set to come on screen and Foxtel production has renewed Wentworth season 8 with 20 episodes. Wentworth season 7 was aired in June 2019 that consisted of 12 episodes. Foxtel production has launched the trailer of Wentworth season 8. Moreover, the production house just announced the release date of Wentworth season 8 in June 2020. Whereas according to sources, Wentworth season 8 with 20 episodes may be aired between June to September in 2020.

This show has a story that covers a group of women that searches the life of Bea Smith. This show is a women-centric drama including talented characters. According to Hollywood news, Wentworth season 8 has fresh faces or new characters. A few actors’ names are Jane Hall as well as Janet King. Actress Pamela had already appeared in the last few seasons 2, 3, and 5. On the other hand, actress Zoe will be going to be a part of Wentworth season 8 and she is a character named Rebel Keane. Rebel will play the role of a male prisoner in a lady jail incoming season.

Let us tell you that Wentworth’s all series are not Netflix original series. Wentworth seasons are Australian mostly run through summer. If you want to see next season on Netflix, you have to wait till July and August of this year. We got one to attest update regarding Wentworth renews series for season 9 that will contain 10 episodes. There are great stories that will be bounded in both seasons. Sooner or later, we have to update yours with the latest information for this show.

