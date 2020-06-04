The emotional speech of Juan Toscano, the Mexican basketball player who joined the protests by George Floyd

Share it:

Toscano joined the Warriors in 2019; He also played with Mexico in the 2014 Basketball World Cup in Spain (Photo: File)

During the last days, several athletes from the main leagues of United States They have called through their social networks to take to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality and racial injustice, which led to the murder of the black citizen George Floyd last May 25, in Minneapolis.

One of them was the Mexican-American basketball player Juan Toscano-Andersonplayer of the Golden State Warriors, current champions of the Western Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and who called on their Twitter account (@ juanonjuan10) for the march called "Walking for Unity”, Which took place this Wednesday around Lake Merritt in Oakland, California.

During the demonstration that brought together more than 500 peopleAccording to various media, two of the main figures of the franchise could be seen, such as Splash Brothers, the escort Stephen Curry, with his wife Ayesha, and the escort Klay thompson, commanding his companions at the appointment, where they were also present Damion Lee and Kevon Looney.

The Mexican-American called on his Twitter account (@ juanonjuan10) to the march called "Walking for Unity (Photo: Twitter @ hypervocal)

At the beginning of the event, Juan Toscano gave a very emotional message that was published in the team's official account and went viral on social media:

It does not matter the color of your skin, how much money you got, your education. Never mind. We are all human beings

Furthermore, he stated that it is impossible to expect that after Floyd's death everyone will immediately understand and understand the important message that is tolerate each other.

We are all here for the same purpose. Not just for African Americans. Right now it's about African Americans and all of humanity. There are oppressed people all over the world. And we're just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something: me and my children, my brothers. Thank you all for being here.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson also participated in the march (Photo: Twitter @ EresTheGoat)

It is worth mentioning that despite being born in Oakland, and being the son of a Puerto Rican and a Mexican, Toscano-Anderson chose wear the shirt of the Mexican Basketball Team at 2014 World Cup in Spain.

Thus, with the chant of "Without justice, there is no peace!" and "Say his name"The Warriors joined such figures as the base of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie irving in his native West Orange, New Jersey, or the Boston Celtics guard, Jaylen Brown, who drove from Boston to Atlanta, about 15 hours, to march against racism.

Also, in a separate piece on their Twitter account, the Warriors posted a video of Stephen Curry participating in a song in honor the 46-year-old African American killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Protesters participate in a protest in response to death in George Floyd police custody in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, California (Photo: Reuters)

This Wednesday, Chauvin's position was promoted to second degree involuntary murder, while the other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter and second degree manslaughter, according to criminal complaints.

Since then, dozens of cities have joined protests across the country, some with vandalism episodes, for which curfews have been enacted, including in some Bay Area counties in Oakland.

