My Life with the Walter Boys: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

My Life With the Walter Boys, an adolescent drama series due to premiere on Netflix on December 7, is adapted from the same-titled book by Ali Novak. After a terrible catastrophe killed her family, Jackie Howard is forced to relocate to a ranch in rural Colorado, and her narrative will be told in the series.

After meeting a new family and experiencing a new culture, Jackie is thrust into a temporary relocation and must adapt to a new way of life. With the premiere of all ten episodes scheduled on December 7, we take a look at what is currently known about the show.

My Life with the Walter Boys Cast

Playing the lead role, Nikki Rodriguez brings the house down with her portrayal of 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who is dead set on attending Princeton University after high school.

She is resolute in her pursuit of her dream despite the tragic loss of her parents and sister and her subsequent relocation with the Walter family to Colorado. However, with the help of Alex and Cole, she has experienced both new love and loss; will she be able to keep her focus?

While we’re on the subject of Alex and Cole, Ashby Gentry portrays Alex Walter and Noah LaLonde plays Cole Walter. Cole, in contrast to Alex’s more dependable and romantic attitude, is something of a “bad boy,” having an on-again, off-again relationship with Erin, immense popularity, and a history of being the football team’s best player. Alex adores Best Wars and riding horses. These Walter lads will conflict with each other due to their respective ties with Jackie.

Sarah Rafferty, who was on Suits, and Marc Blucas, who was a fan favorite on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, portray George and Katherine Walter, respectively. Along with some new faces, there are a few old faces that round out the large group. The whole cast of the show is here:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Jackie, played by Nikki Rodriguez of My Life with the Walter Boys, is a troubled adolescent. Back to Lyla, Speechless, and Adam Ruins Everything are just a few of Nikki’s previous roles. She portrayed Vero in On My Block.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

In the Walter Boys’ My Life, Noah LaLonde portrays the disturbed Cole Walter. Asbury Park and Deer Camp ’86 are among his prior film and television appearances.

The cast members are as follows:

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Zoë Soul as Haley Young

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter

Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill

Dean Petriw as Jordan Walter

Lennix James as Benny Walter

Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter

Alisha Newton as Erin Collines

Ashley Tavares as Tara

My Life with the Walter Boys Plot

A 15-year-old girl named Jackie (played by Nikki Rodriguez) whose world comes crashing down around her after her parents die in a horrible accident is at the center of the narrative. After being uprooted from her rich Manhattan upbringing, she ends herself in the care of Katherine, her mother’s closest friend—portrayed by Sarah Rafferty—who is already juggling a large family of ten.

A love triangle develops between Jackie and two distinct Walter brothers as she tries to adjust to her new life. Alex, played by Ashby Gentry, is dependable and a bookworm; Cole, played by Noah LaLonde, is secretive and disturbed, dealing with the fallout of a life-altering accident.

As she navigates the nuances of love, Jackie has the struggle of being herself in the middle of a big and active home. An enthralling exploration of coming-of-age and romantic love set against the turbulent background of 1969, “My Life With The Walter Boys” is sure to captivate.

My Life with the Walter Boys Trailer

In the official trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie’s life is completely upended when she is compelled to relocate to Colorado. After that, we watch as the adolescent struggles to make a rational decision about her feelings for her estranged brothers, Alex and Cole.

In the first scene in the Netflix teaser, Jackie is still adjusting to life in Colorado. She becomes involved in a fight with one of her new “brothers”‘ girlfriends at school and seems to develop feelings for him.

My Life with the Walter Boys Episodes

No less than 10 episodes will make up the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys. About fifty minutes will be the running time of each episode.