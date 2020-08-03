The Devil All the Time, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in the first photos of the Netflix movie

Share it:

Entertainment Weekly has released the first images of the new Netflix movie, The Devil All The Time, starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. The photos published by EW arrive just over a month after the preview of the film directed by Antonio Campos, and expected to be released on the best known streaming platform in the world.

In The Devil All The Time, Tom Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young man carrying the weight of family trauma on his shoulders and overcoming a period of constant ups and downs. Antonio Campos presents his film with these words:"It is a multi-layered narrative set between the end of the Second World War and the beginning of American involvement in Vietnam, in which a diverse group of characters intertwine their stories".

The rest of the cast can already be seen from images published by Entertainment Weekly, including Robert Pattinson, Russell Teagardin, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough, as Carl and Sandy Henderson. Bill Skarsgård plays Arvin's father, Willard Russell.

The Devil All The Time is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel of the same name. Other stars are part of the cast, including Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Haley Bennett.

The screenplay was written four-handed by the Campos brothers, Antonio and Paolo. The film will be released on Netflix on September 16th.

Sebastian Stan replaced Chris Evans in the cast of The Devil All The Time. In fact, initially Chris Evans and Tom Holland had to get back together in a film that is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.