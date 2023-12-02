The Crown Season 6 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 6 of the smash Netflix show The Crown is the last installment. The show debuted in 2016 and is a fictitious account of the British monarchy; it begins with the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth and continues to trace the family tree. Everything has built up to this point, when the narrative of Princess Diana concludes the series.

In the last episode of the fourth season, “Aftermath,” we follow William, 15, and Harry, 12, as they attend Diana’s burial. According to the BBC, over one million people lined the route of the funeral procession through central London to pay their condolences.

“Why are they crying for someone they never knew?” In a question posed to Philip, William inquires. “They aren’t screaming for her,” he says. For you, they are wailing.

The sixth season of The Crown deviates significantly from the norm. The program, which is being directed by Peter Morgan, will be divided into two parts, according to Netflix. We have compiled all the information you want on the release schedule for the second half of season 6 of The Crown in order to put your mind at rest.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Release Date

The second half of Season 6 of The Crown will be available on Netflix on December 14, 2023. In Season 6, we’ll see what happened after Princess Diana’s untimely death, during Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding, and as Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s relationship began to blossom.

Two halves make up Season 6.November 16, 2023, will mark the launch of Part One, which consists of four episodes. In the meanwhile, December 14, 2023 will mark the release of part two, which is comprised of six episodes.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Cast

Season 5 of The Crown saw a large cast shakeup, but for season 6, the majority of the original cast will be returning. There are a slew of new royal and historical figure actors that Netflix has announced.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Meg Bellamy as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Khalid Abdalla as Dobi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Olivia Williams as Camila Parker Bowles

Rufus Kampa as Prince William

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry

Ed McVey as Prince William

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Plot

Starting with her demise, Part One of Season 6 of The Crown rewinds to Diana’s last eight weeks on Earth. During this period, Diana is seeing Dodi Fayed, juggling her anxieties about love, while Prince Charles tries to win over the public with his connection with Camilla.

Tragically, Diana’s life, which was filled with charitable work, traveling the world, and protecting her boys from the press, comes to an end.

In addition, the royal family must face difficult truths about their ethics and legacy as a result of her demise. Part One concludes with the monarchy changed irrevocably.

Season 6’s second half, then, jumps to the early 2000s, when William and Harry are grownups. William, who is about to become king, and the other children depend largely on each other in their mother’s absence.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding, among other recent royal events, will be shown in the following episodes. Royal couple William and Kate will meet at St. Andrews University, and viewers may even observe Princess Margaret’s funeral.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Episodes

Just like every season before it, Season 6 consists of ten episodes, divided evenly between Volume 2’s six episodes and Volume 1’s four.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

We will be left in the early aughts after seeing the teaser for the last episode of The Crown, which promises a spectacular finale to the royal drama. Some of the difficulties between the Queen and her sons, Prince Charles and Prince William, are seen in the teaser.

After losing both her mother and sister, Elizabeth is trying to balance her role as queen with the personal sacrifices she has made. Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby—who reprised their roles as Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, and Princess Margaret, respectively, in Seasons 1 and 2, are also shown in the video.

The Crown Season 6: Is it the last season?

Season 8 of The Crown will be the series’ last installment, but we never say never. Most people thought the series would cover William and Kate’s wedding, the birth of their children, Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, their separation from the royal family, Prince Andrew’s lawsuit and resignation from royal life, and potentially even the Queen’s death. However, the show’s creators and producers decided it would be best to end in the 2000s.