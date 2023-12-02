Cells at Work Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The animation “Hataraku Saibou” (also known as “Cells at Work!”) follows the adventures of humanoid cells as they go about their daily tasks, based on the manga series of the same name by Akane Shimizu. Red blood cells (AE3803) and white blood cells (U-1146) and their associations with other cells and pathogens are the main focus of the tale.

The anime has been a huge hit since its July 8, 2018, launch, and it is now a part of a massive franchise. With the conclusion of season 2 of “Hataraku Saibou,” many of you are probably asking whether there is going to be a third season. What is known about it is as follows:

Cells at Work Season 3 Renewal Status

The supply of source material is a big obstacle to renewing the anime for Season 3, despite the great response and excellent ratings. In the beginning, there were whispers that the anime would adapt the whole manga, with a special episode about the coronavirus serving as the finale, much like the manga. Unfortunately, the production studio didn’t have much content for a new season because the second season finished on the fifth volume.

There is probably not going to be a whole third season since there isn’t enough material. Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope may be there. The producers may decide to adapt the remaining chapters of the manga into a film in order to conclude the series. If the producers go this path, the long-awaited finale to this adored series will be a film set to premiere in 2024.

The anime has gained notoriety for deviating somewhat from the storyline of Akane Shimizu’s manga. It stays faithful to the spirit of the manga even if it doesn’t adhere to the chapter order. Only chapters 13 and 16 were covered in the first season; they were included in the second season.

The first season ended with Chapter 18. Nevertheless, with the sixth and final volume of the manga series having ended in January, there isn’t a ton of material left for what may be a third season of the anime.

Cells at Work Season 3 Release Date

There isn’t enough material for the producers to probably greenlight a third season of the program. However, a movie based on the anime series might be a very real option for its conclusion. Using only the remaining chapters, they can easily create a film. In addition, the story’s central theme is respectable. Therefore, viewers may anticipate a 2024 launch for Cells at Work Season 4 if the producers want to renew a film instead.

Cells at Work Cast

Erythrocyte / Red Blood Cell Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English) Neutrophil / White Blood Cell Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English) Killer T Cell Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English) Macrophage Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Laura Post (English)

Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Laura Post (English) Platelet Voiced by: Maria Naganawa (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Voiced by: Maria Naganawa (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English) Helper T Cell Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Ray Chase (English) Regulatory T Cell Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Naive T Cell Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura (Japanese); Laura Stahl (English)

Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura (Japanese); Laura Stahl (English) Effector T Cell Voiced by: Kenji Nomura (Japanese); Chris Tergliaferra (English)

Voiced by: Kenji Nomura (Japanese); Chris Tergliaferra (English) Eosinophil Voiced by: M.A.O (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: M.A.O (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Dendritic Cell Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English)

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English) Memory Cell Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Dave Vincent (English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Dave Vincent (English) Mast Cell Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Maureen Price (English)

Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Maureen Price (English) Senior Red Blood Cell Voiced by: Aya Endō (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Voiced by: Aya Endō (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English) Junior Red Blood Cell Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English)

Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English) B Cell Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English)

Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English) Basophil Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); D. C. Douglas (English)

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); D. C. Douglas (English) NK Cell Voiced by: Toa Yukinari (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English)

Voiced by: Toa Yukinari (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English) Cancer Cell Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Khoi Dao (English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Khoi Dao (English) Normal Cell / Cell Boy Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi

Cells at Work Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of “Hataraku Saibou” concluded with, After the lactic acid bacteria and neutrophils destroy the dangerous bacteria, the gas is no longer released. This aids the fight against cancer cells via U-1146, NK cells, and memory T cells. The T cell perforin cannon punch is used by memory T cells to attack cancer cells. Once the regulatory T cell learns from her error, she fights with three other immune cells to destroy the cancer cell. When beneficial bacteria in the gut multiply, the immune system receives a boost.

Before going their separate ways to work, AE3803 and U-1146 share their experiences at the conclusion of the season. It is possible that AE3803 and U-1146 will remain the primary plot points of the third season. Induced pluripotent stem cells might be the subject of one of the episodes. In the next season, COVID-19 may perhaps play a significant role as well.

Where to watch Cells at Work Season 3?

Cells at Work’s first two seasons are streamable on several prominent platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, Animax Asia, Bilibili, and more.

Wakanim, a joint venture between Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures, is where French viewers can see the anime. However, iQIYI, a Chinese subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming platform, is where the show’s Chinese audience may catch up on it.

All of the aforementioned streaming services will likely add new episodes of Cells at Work to their catalogs if the show returns for a second season.

Conclusion

Season 3 of “Cells at Work” is now in jeopardy, but fans have reason to be hopeful since a final film is in the works. With its fresh take on the human body, this animation has managed to do double duty as an entertaining and educational experience for viewers. Whether it’s a new film or a new season, the dedicated fans of this adventure will surely be waiting with bated breath for its continuation.