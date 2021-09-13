The Crown Season 3 Released on Netflix

It is official the Crown Season 3 is returning to Netflix with a new cast in November 2019. Therefore, fans can look forward to a new slate of content.

As a result, what can fans expect from the new series? The Crown season 3 Queen Elizabeth’s played by Olivia Colman, while Princess Margaret played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Furthermore, Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith, who played the role of Prince Philip. The last series ended with a setting in the early ’60s as the storyline explored the Queen and Princes relationship.

What’s more, there was also the documenting of various events such as Princess Margaret’s wedding. However, season three jumps ahead in time to the 1970s.

As the Queen and Prince are in their 50s, it was necessary to hire a new cast.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

When is The Crown Season 3 Streaming on Netflix?

The release date is not confirmed, but according to the actor, Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) the show is set to start in November.

As stated by Netflix Emma Corrin will be Princess Diana but will only be making her arrival in the fourth season. Another fact is that Princess Margaret is another favorite over the past two series and played by Helena Bonham.

Furthermore, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and the storyline will be following his experience at Cambridge University. On the other hand, The Crown fans will see how the price and Camilla Parker Bowles has a budding romance as well.

Prince Charles meets her at a Polo match in 1971 and fans can expect the series to span over seven years of the Royal families lives.

On the other hand, Netflix has not yet confirmed the exact release date, and you can expect trailers debuting a few months before the release date.

Does the Queen watch “The Crown?”

Interesting question as the royal family has undergone several attacks in the news on how much the monarchy costs the public. Therefore, it will be exciting to see what the show explores related to the expenditures. So instead, we leave the answer to you to decide.

The big thing to watch out is Margaret Thatcher’s when appointed as Prime Minister during 1979. Therefore, we feel it will make one of the best finale episodes.