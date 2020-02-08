The crossover takes place between The Quintessential Quintuplets and The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

After a month's wait, fans of The attack of the Giants they were able to re-read the deeds of the heroes in a chaotic and infernal world. Chapter 126 of Hajime Isayama's manga continued this story, but when readers stormed the comic books, they found themselves crossover with The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Yes why Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has decided to pay homage to two of the most popular Kodansha series in recent years and, moreover, both of which are now nearing their conclusion. If it takes a few more months for The Attack of the Giants, The Quintessential Quintuplets will end in a few weeks. It was therefore one of the last moments available to combine these two series in a particular mash up.

After last month's preview, which only revealed part of the cover with Ichika Nakano disguised as one of the characters of The attack of the Giants, with the official release of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine we can take a look at the complete cover and beyond. Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki play the role of Erwin, Levi, Armin, Mikasa and Eren respectively. For the occasion, the author Negi Haruba also shared with fans the lackluster illustration of the magazine's advertising writings. Both images are visible at the bottom, what do you think of this particular crossover?