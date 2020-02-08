Entertainment

The crossover takes place between The Quintessential Quintuplets and The Attack of the Giants

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After a month's wait, fans of The attack of the Giants they were able to re-read the deeds of the heroes in a chaotic and infernal world. Chapter 126 of Hajime Isayama's manga continued this story, but when readers stormed the comic books, they found themselves crossover with The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Yes why Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has decided to pay homage to two of the most popular Kodansha series in recent years and, moreover, both of which are now nearing their conclusion. If it takes a few more months for The Attack of the Giants, The Quintessential Quintuplets will end in a few weeks. It was therefore one of the last moments available to combine these two series in a particular mash up.

After last month's preview, which only revealed part of the cover with Ichika Nakano disguised as one of the characters of The attack of the Giants, with the official release of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine we can take a look at the complete cover and beyond. Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki play the role of Erwin, Levi, Armin, Mikasa and Eren respectively. For the occasion, the author Negi Haruba also shared with fans the lackluster illustration of the magazine's advertising writings. Both images are visible at the bottom, what do you think of this particular crossover?

READ:  Rockstar would be pressured by Take-Two to get more games

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.