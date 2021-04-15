The WD My Book Duo 2-Bay RAID 8TB Hard Drive Reaches Its Low Price of the Year on Amazon at $ 246.99

If you don’t like depositing your most important files in cloud storage services and you prefer to have them locally, with this disco duro externo WD My Book Duo From 8 TB RAID you have plenty of space for everything you want at its lowest price in the last year, for 246.99 euros.





Buy WD My Book Duo 8 TB external hard drive at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 399.99 euros, on Amazon you can get a striking discount of 153 euros that lowers it to 246.99 euros, its lowest price in a year. Offer ends in three days.

Western Digital My Book Duo 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive with RAID, USB 3.1 gen 1

This external hard drive is not portable, but because of its size (and weight, 2.35 kg) and the need to require a plug to function, it is intended to be placed on a desk or workspace and moved as little as possible. Its design is elegant, finished in black that makes it quite discreet. This version has 8 TB of storage for all important files and projects, or backups.

The drives that it integrates are WD Red and are optimized for RAID, and comes standard in RAID-0. It supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-C), and it comes with two additional USB-A’s because it works as a hub. It has a file transfer speed of approximately 360 Mbps, and data can be protected by password and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

