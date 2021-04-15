‘Warrior’ will have season 3: HBO Max renews Bruce Lee’s gang war

Friends of television martial arts, ‘Warrior’ has been renewed for a season 3. The series, which can be seen on HBO Spain, inspired by the writings of Bruce Lee will have a new batch of episodes with more gang warfare in 19th century San Francisco.

The renewal also comes with a change of channel in the United States, since the series will become Max Original after two seasons on Cinemax, the HBO affiliate. The Warnermedia channel is in full restructuring of content and fiction series.

Nineteenth-century toñas

Created by Jonathan Tropper, the series is set during the Tong wars between different gangs in the Chinatown of the Californian city. An action fiction of quite remarkable quality that has managed to have its loyal audience and the trust of the platform.

Season 2 of ‘Warrior’ could be seen last fall and its cast consisted of Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones y Perry Yung.

For now, from Warnermedia have not reported details on this new season of ‘Warrior’ beyond that change to the streaming platform. So we will be attentive to more information.