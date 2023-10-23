The Couple Breaker Chapter 46 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Both couples competed for the chance to serve as models for the prominent wedding ring company Mulsa in the previous chapter.

Their careers within the entertainment sector might take off thanks to this modeling contract. The public voting round started, and there was a noticeable tension as supporters anxiously chose their preferred couple.

Kyung-mo’s awkward and unsuccessful behavior throughout the photo shoot, however, caused the chapter to take a dramatic turn.

He resorted to pleading with his supporters to vote against him, but this just sparked anger from the general public.

This act made Kyung-mo look immature and superficial, which decreased his popularity.

The tension in his relationship from Joo-ah was further exacerbated by his remorse over ending things with Taerin and his accusations that Joo-ah was to blame for their failure.

Readers are left wondering about Kyung-mo and Joo-ah’s relationship as the plot develops, especially in light of Kyung-mo’s self-centered and immature behavior.

Within the world of love and relationships, The Couple Breaker keeps examining issues of shallowness, betrayal, and retaliation.

Gi Maeng-gi and Taegeon collaborated on a romantic Korean comic titled The Couple Breaker.

The shoujo, college life, revenge, or romance subgenres are all explored in the well-known Korean manga Manhwa.

With its intriguing and engrossing plot, the ongoing webcomic The Couple Breaker is able to capture the interest of Manhwa readers.

The Couple Breaker Chapter 46 Release Date

Due to its realistic depictions of relationships and complex characters, The Couple Breaker has a large fan base. The Couple Breaker Chapter 46 release date, which has been revealed as October 27, 2023, has fans ecstatic.

The Couple Breaker Chapter 46 Plot

Yunsik vows he won’t miss the lovely woman as much as he did. He finishes speaking and walks out of the room.

During the party, Yuri speaks with Mungju. She deserves an hour off from filming, he says her.

However, she feels that discarding it would be regrettable. He was then asked if it was alright for her to join him for a drink.

Everyone at this moment learned that Yuri had halted the shooting almost an hour. Who she hooked out with is the subject of much discussion.

The option to leave when nobody is nearby is also available. She also states that she anticipates seeing him. She questions him about it as she feels constricted by all of the cameras present.

Noona then states that Mungju is also nowhere to be seen, indicating that they are now alone together.

The prize for winning this photo shoot is the amazing chance to work as a wedding model for the jewelry brand Mulsa.

In the final episode of The Couple Breaker, the public voting among the two couples had just begun, and everyone was eager to choose their favorite couple.

Every well-known actor or model has worked with Mulsa at least once throughout their careers because of his fame.

Due of their intense desire to seize this wonderful opportunity to gain notoriety and advance in their careers, the tension amongst the two spouses is at an all-time high.

Kyung-mo’s actions have given Joo-ah and Kyung-mo an unpleasant air, and they are both preoccupied with carefully watching the votes. Kyung-mo has a strong desire to be successful and serve as an example for Mulsa.

As the vote comes to an end, the winners are announced, and Kyung-mo is astonished to see that. After taking first place in the photo shoot, Taerin and Yoon-shik are now Mulsa models.

Taerin is thrilled after hearing the news, and Yoon-shik even appears content with himself regarding the way things are going.

Taerin is over the moon to see Kyung-mo, but she is not at all happy to see him. Kyung-mo begs Taerin to let him go, however Taerin refuses to heed his pleas.

On the internet, everyone is in agreement that Kyung-mo and Joo-ah could have had a better chance of winning if Kyung-mo had not come out as so desperate and begged for help.

Popular Korean comic The Couple Breaker features a passionate and spicily romantic storyline. It is based on the Korean relationship reality show The Couple Breaker. Couples will engage in this program, and as the name implies, there is going to be heartbreak even breakups.

Instead of choosing a girlfriend or boyfriend, the person must express their love and interest to a different person. The player who succeeds in doing so will win the match and get $500,000,000.

The person in question is Yang Te-rin, a popular 25-year-old fashion design student at Kontae University, and her boyfriend is Cho Kyung-mo, a 25-year-old male who lives with his girlfriend.