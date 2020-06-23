The controversial ranking of the 100 best soccer coaches in history: the best placed Argentines, the great absentee and the battle between Bilardo, Menotti and Bianchi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seven Argentines were chosen among the best 100 coaches in football history

Despite the fact that in recent days several leagues around the world resumed activity, the coronavirus pandemic led to the fact that, with soccer suspended in most of the planet, several events were brought to the present that left their mark on the sport of the ball. Thus, both on television and in the graphic media, historical matches, unforgettable championships and minute rankings of the most prominent protagonists could be observed. The latter was what the renowned English magazine did FourFourTwo when making a list about the 100 best coaches of all time, although it brought with it a host of controversies.

Among the first 50 chosen by the British media, only two Argentines appear. The first is Helenio Herrera, in eighth place, while the other is Diego Simeone, in the 43rd. He Wizard, who was born in Buenos Aires in 1910, but quickly left for Europe where he was a footballer and then went to the substitute bank, marked a time in Italy for his ultra-defensive street sweeper system. His best time was in command of Inter Milan between 1960 and 1968, winning three Serie A titles and the European Cup in 1964 and 1965. He also left a legacy in Spain, by breaking scoring records in the conquest of two consecutive La Liga titles with both Atlético Madrid and Barça.

Helenio Herrera was in eighth position and is the best located of the Argentines

On the side of the Cholo, after his satisfactory steps in Argentina at the head of Racing, Students, River, San Lorenzo, he definitely found his essence in Europe. There, he saved Catania from the descent and then returned to his beloved Atlético de Madrid as a coach where managed to break the hegemony of Barcelona and Real Madrid within Spain. His record includes 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Liga, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 2 Europa League and 2 European Super Cup. In addition, he was twice runner-up in the Champions League.

From the fiftieth, five more Argentines appear. How 58º classified excels Luis Carniglia, considered in Spain as the first ego coach of the Real Madrid and whoever got two consecutive Champions League (1957/58 and 1958/59). In addition, he was crowned Ligue 1 champion with Olympique Nice in 1956 before lifting the Fairs Cup with Roma.

Simeone is ranked 43 for everything accomplished at the helm of Atlético de Madrid

EFE / atleticodemadrid.com



In the seventh ten, there are three DTs that shone nationally: they are Carlos Bilardo (65), César Luis Menotti (68) and Carlos Bianchi (70). He Nosy He surpassed his two colleagues backed by the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the 1990 Italian runner-up; he Skinny got his place thanks to his colorful and entertaining football philosophy, added to the star achieved in the 1978 World Cup; for his part, the Viceroy He was master and master at the club level since he conquered 9 titles in Boca and 6 in Vélez (in total he raised the Copa Libertadores 4 times and three Intercontinental).

The last Argentine located is Marcelo Bielsa (77), of good present in the Leeds United of the English Championship and with great chances of promoting to the Premier League. The Madman's levels of scientific analysis have amazed, inspired, and often confused gamers for three decades, leading many like Guardiola, Pochettino, or Simeone to cite him as their greatest influence. “Bielsa's attack mentality approach has excited, captivated and probably changed soccer. Its success must be measured beyond the trophies ”, allege FourFourTwo.

Gallardo is the great absentee of the fans, the English magazine decided not to include him in the top 100

EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni



In this select list, a name that has a great weight within the national environment was left out, as it is Marcelo Gallardo. The domain of Doll in charge of River in South American football in recent years it is undeniable. Since joining DT in 2014, he has won 11 titles with the Millionaire (2 Libertadores and 1 Sudamericana) and 1 with Nacional de Uruguay.

As for the top of the ranking, the first location has it Sir Alex Ferguson, strategist who marked an era at the helm of Manchester United. In his 27 years in Red Devils He won 38 titles (13 Premier League, 5 FA Cup, 4 League Cup, 10 England Super Cup, 2 Champions League, 1 European Cup Winner, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Club World Cup).

The rest of the podium is completed by the Dutch Rinus Michels and Johan Cruff, who had successful passages through Ajax and Barcelona. Pep Guardiola is the first of those currently working. The Spanish, after his excellent walk in the Catalan box and win titles at Bayern Munich and Manchester City, took the fifth place.

TOP 20 OF THE RANKING AND ARGENTINOS:

1- Alex Ferguson

2- Rinus Michels

3- Johan Cruyff

4- Bill Shankly

5- Pep Guardiola

6- Arrigo Sacchi

7- Matt Busby

8- Helenio Herrera

9 – Ernst Happel

10- Valeriy Lobanovskyi

11- Brian Clough

12- José Mourinho

13- Marcelo Lippi

14- Giovanni Trapattoni

15- Vicente del Bosque

16- Miguel Muñoz

17- Ottmar Hitzfeld

18- Carlo Ancelotti

19- Nereo Rocco

20- Louis van Gaal

43. Diego Simeone

58. Luis Carniglia

65. Carlos Salvador Bilardo

68. César Luis Menotti

70. Carlos Bianchi

77. Marcelo Bielsa

I kept reading:

Bermúdez: "When we took office at Boca Carlos Tevez he was a former player"

Leandro Paredes, the star of the PSG practice: arrived on board a luxurious Ferrari

Maradona's goal to England, from another angle: the new video that went viral of the Goal of the Century