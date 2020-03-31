The comic Godzilla – The Fifty Years War will soon arrive in Italy

Share it:

There are many icons of the industry that in recent decades have sneaked strongly in the collective imagination, including films, anime, manga, comics, video games and much more, but only a few have really become points of reference in the vast world of entertainment, including Godzilla

Born at the hands of Toho Tomoyuki Tanaka, the "King of Monsters" has quickly become one of the most famous creatures in the world, first in the cinema and then in any other media. In fact, kaijū has appeared not only in a very long series of films – some of which continue to be produced today – but also in every other entertainment product, sometimes as a simple appearance, in other cases in quality. of absolute protagonist.

Well, through a Facebook post SaldaPress has announced the future arrival of Godzilla – The War of the Fifty Years, a cartoon by James Stokoe who has been able to win the appreciation of many fans. In case you don't know it, the opera it is set in 1954 and stars Ota Murakami, a soldier enlisted just when Godzilla made his first appearance in Japan, effectively destroying anything that stands in his way. In case you are interested, an interesting video has been linked through the post that allows you to view the various characteristics of the comic.

