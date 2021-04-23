The cheapest 256GB iPhone SE 100 euros, Mac M1 computers at their all-time low and more: Hunting Bargains

One more week we return with the Hunting Gangas section, the Applesfera space that leaves first thing in the morning every Friday and is dedicated to compilation of the best offers of bitten apple devices like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and accessories compatible with them. We started!

IPhone Deals

IPHONE SE (2020) 256 GB: Apple’s most “economical” compact smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage is 100 euros cheaper on Amazon with this offer, staying for 659 euros 558.61 euros. It has the design of the iPhone 8 and its 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD displayas well as the physical home button with the integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Its rear camera is 12 MP with video recording in 4K @ 60fps.

Apple iPhone SE (256GB) – Black

IPHONE 11 PRO DE 64 GB: The previous flagship smartphone of Californians is no longer officially marketed, but can still be purchased at certain authorized stores and suppliers. In TuImeiLibre it has a brutal discount that leaves the 64 GB version at 749 euros. It was the first terminal of the company to incorporate the triple 12 MP rear camera, and it has a collar Supe Retina OLED de 5.8 “.

APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO MAX 64GB 1 YEAR WARRANTY + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

IPHONE 12 MINI 128 GB: Apple’s new “small” smartphone stands out for its collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 5.4 “, a size that fits in the palm of your hand and can be easily stored in your pocket. It has the Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4 GB of RAM, as well as a dual 12 MP rear camera and TrueDepth front camera with the Face ID facial recognition-based security system. It is on sale in TuImeiLibre 128 GB for 859 euros 679 euros.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) – Black

Ofertas de Apple Watch

APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 GPS + CELLULAR DE 44 MM: the smartwatch The most recent and complete Apple catalog can be obtained from Amazon with a 50 euro discount applicable to different colors, so it stays in 559 euros 509 euros. This model is capable of making calls, receiving messages and listening to streaming music on Apple Music if a compatible data rate is contracted. Among its innovations are the measurement of oxygen in blood and the always active altimeter. It is also at the same price on MediaMarkt at the same price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band

APPLE WATCH SERIES 5 GPS + CELLULAR DE 40 MM: The previous generation of Apple’s “smart” watch is still a very good option, and the model with 40mm Cellular connectivity (for thinner wrists) is on sale on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, at 475.15 euros. The most outstanding novelty of this model is always-on display and compass, as well as the 32 GB of internal storage.

Apple Watch Series 5, Chip W3, 40 mm, GPS + Cellular

IPad Deals

IPAD (2020) 10.2 “WI-FI AND 32 GB– Apple’s cheapest iPad was updated last year with a 10.2 “Retina IPS LCD display and the powerful Apple A12 Bionic processor accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, a combination that offers very good performance together with the iPadOS 14 operating system. It is also compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and its battery provides an approximate autonomy of up to 10 hours consuming multimedia content. Its price on Amazon is 379 euros 341.10 euros, its minimum on the platform.

Apple iPad (10.2-Inch 8th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB) – Silver (2020)

IPAD AIR (2020) WI-FI OF 64 GB– Possibly the best value for money tablet in Apple’s current catalog, allowing access to the design popularized by more expensive models in a more affordable device. It has the Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the lock button, and inside we find the powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM. Its screen is 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD, and it is compatible with the Magic Keyboard with trackpad and the second generation Apple Pencil. It is priced at 649 euros 602,99 euros.

Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch, 4th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB) – Rose Gold (2020)

Mac Deals

MACBOOK AIR M1– Apple’s popular ultralight laptop is on sale at Amazon at the incredible price of 1.129 euros 999 euros for the option with base configuration of 256 GB of internal SSD storage and 8 GB of unified memory. It maintains the design of the previous generations and its 13.3 “Retina IPS LCD screen with high definition and accurate colors.

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (November 2020)

MACBOOK PRO M1– If more power is required, the MacBook Pro M1 ( 1.449 euros 1,283 euros) is a more recommended option if it is going to be used for more demanding video editing when have a fan. It is also the version with base configuration of 256 GB of internal storage SSD and 8 GB of unified memory.

Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray (November 2020)

MAC MINI M1– Apple’s smallest desktop computer is an ideal choice for those who they don’t have much space and want a solvent team even for HD video editing with software optimized for Apple’s new M1 chip. It comes with 256GB of internal SSD storage and 8GB of unified memory. This computer does not come with a monitor, keyboard or mouse, but must be purchased separately by the user. Its price is 799 euros 734,99 euros.

Apple Mac Mini con Chip M1 de Apple ( 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) (noviembre 2020)

Accessory Offers

AIRPODS PRO: a classic of the section. Apple’s most ambitious fully wireless Bluetooth headphones are on sale at TuImeiLibre a 279 euros 185 euros. Count on active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance and an autonomy of around 4.5-5 hours per charge, the case can be recharged both by Lightning and in a compatible Qi base.

* AIRPODS 2: cheaper and more affordable are the AirPods 2, which are on sale at Amazon for 179 euros 123 euros. Its universal fit provides great comfort for many users, and set up and connect quickly and easily with all Apple devices. The charging case provides up to 24 hours of battery life, and the H1 chip enables the “Hey Siri” function.





Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

MAGSAGE CHARGER COMPATIBLE WITH MAGSAGE WITH CHOETECH PD 20W ADAPTERTake advantage of the MagSafe technology of the new iPhone 12 with this compatible magnetic charger and its corresponding 20W PD adapter for maximum enjoyment. The charger cable is 1.5 meters. Its price is 29,99 euros 25,49 euros.

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger, Wireless Charger Compatible with Mag-Safe Charger, with PD 20W Quick Charger USB C + 1.5M Cable for iPhone 12/12 Mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro MAX / Airpods Pro and More

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Get access to original series, film and documentary productions from Amazon Prime Video with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.