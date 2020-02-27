The characteristic tactical gesture of Guardiola who whistled the Bernabéu greatly

Than Pep Guardiola was going to be called in the Santiago Bernabéu was evidence since in December Real Madrid and Manchester City were paired in the draw of the Champions League. We didn't have to wait any more than the narration of the speaker of aligning both teams to listen to the first whistles to Catalan.

However, the biggest whistle took her after 20 minutes of play, when we saw one of the famous tactics of Guardiola. This in particular, a novelty during this season, consists of aligning the goalkeeper in possession of the ball to the same height than its centrals to get the ball. Ederson's pause with the ball caused a loud whistle of the white fans.