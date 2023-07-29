The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

In 2014, New Zealand’s Prime channel began airing The Brokenwood Mysteries, a successful crime drama series. The cast also includes Cristina Serban Iona, Pana Hema Taylor, Rawiri Jobe, and Jarod Rawiri. Tim Balme, who also serves as showrunner, came up with the idea for the series, and he collaborated on writing duties with Philip Dalkin, James Griffin, and Greg McGee.

Eight seasons of the show have aired thus far, and the ninth is on the way. Many viewers are looking forward to season 9, but some are worried that it will be the series’ final installment and that season 10 will not be made. There is currently no official confirmation that the next ninth season will be the last, so viewers need not worry. All the information you require is included in this post. To find out what happens next, keep reading.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10 Renewal Status

While everyone is curious about the show’s future, we have no information to provide regarding its renewal. The show’s creator has not commented on the show’s future as of this writing.

Considering the recent premiere of Season 9, we can see that it is way too early to make any predictions about Season 10. There’s no denying the series’ enormous cultural significance. There’s also little question that the showrunners will be eager to work on Season 2. The reader is asked to be patient as further details about the upcoming season are gathered.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10 Release Date

Prime has not yet made any public announcements on the renewal of the series. As a result, season 10 of the crime drama has yet to receive a premiere date. If the show is revived, new episodes won’t likely premiere until at least the first half of 2024.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Storyline

Inspector Mike Shepherd of the Auckland Police Department is dispatched to Brokenwood to investigate a member of the local force. Shepherd now leads the inquiry as they may be linked in a murder probe. Shepherd takes stock of his life after the investigation and resolves to stay on permanently, despite his demotion to Detective Senior Sergeant.

Shepherd, a police officer with an unusual attitude, and Detective Kristin Sims, a native of Brokenwood, an apparently tranquil country community, work together to investigate crimes. Their professional relationship improves from strained to fruitful as they grow to value each other’s contributions throughout the course of the show.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Cast

Neill Rea as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd: a detective who decided to settle down in Brokenwood for a more peaceful life.

Fern Sutherland as Detective Kristin Sims: a cynical and intelligent young woman who has had many dating misfortunes.

Nic Sampson as Detective Constable Sam Breen: a young officer who often has embarrassing or awkward visits with suspects.

Jarod Rawiri as Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers: Chalmers replaces Breen after Breen moves to the Solomon Islands.

Cristina Ionda as Dr. Gina Kadinsky, the medical examiner.

Elizabeth McRae as Mrs. Jean Marlowe: a kindly older woman who often engages in gossip after a murder.

Pana Hema Taylor as Jared Morehu: Shepherd’s Māori neighbor. As a local who has many friends and interests, he often finds himself involved in murder investigations.

Colin Moy as Simon Hughes: the senior police superintendent/commander for the region and a close friend of DSS Shepherd.

Karl Willetts as Frankie “Frodo” Oades: a former mechanic who later owns Frodo’s Coffee trailer/cart.

Jason Hoyte as Ray Neilson: the proprietor of several local pubs, including The Frog and Cheetah, and the owner of Porky Pigeon Pizzeria.

Tracy Lee Gray as Trudy Neilson: Ray Neilson’s sister, co-proprietor of the hotels, and one-time resident of the Brokenwood Women’s Prison.

Shane Cortese as Dennis Buchanan: a cany and suave defense lawyer who often crosses swords with the police.

Zara Cormack as Kimberly Mason, Frodo’s not-quite girlfriend.

Roy Ward as Reverend Lucas Greene: a local Anglican priest who thinks well of others out of Christian charity.

Phil Peleton as Neil Bloom: a local pharmacist and later mayor of Brokenwood

Rawiri Jobe as Kahu Taylor: Jared’s cousin. He’s a self-employed plumber.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10 Plot

The official summary reads, “A musical theater play reenacting Brokenwood’s history goes horribly astray when the composer is electrocuted on stage. Is it possible that it was an accident and not murder?

The two killings that occur during the 90th birthday party of a wealthy and eccentric woman force the team to investigate a web of sibling rivalry and decades-old secrets. Mike, Kristin, and Chalmers are investigating the murder of a veterinary nurse; the motive appears to be related to conflicts amongst the victim’s coworkers, a set of identical twin sisters.

A guy is found dead in a hotel room with no evidence of trauma or visitation while Mike and Beth are on a long road trip to get divorce papers from his ex-wife. This leaves Kristin and Daniel to investigate the death. The tenth season will include new villains and plot threads for our main character to investigate. We share your eagerness to find out more information about them.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10 Trailer

Unfortunately, the producers have not yet issued a statement or published an official trailer for Season 10.