Dopesick Season 2 Release Date: Will It Return For Another Season?

Danny Strong’s ‘Dopesick’ is a drama series that explores the contributions of a pharmaceutical firm to the onset of the opioid problem in the United States. Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America is based on the novel of the same name by Beth Macy. The series has been well-received because of the captivating story it tells through the clever interweaving of real and fictional elements.

Therefore, the show reveals numerous facts and hitherto untold anecdotes about the drug crisis. The cast’s performances and the film’s handling of heavy themes were praised by reviewers. If you saw the first season, you might be wondering if there would be a follow-up episode covering fresh ground in the ongoing opioid problem. Then, here is what we understand about the potential for a second season of “Dopesick.”

Dopesick Season 2 Renewal Status

Dopesick Season 2 has not yet been formally renewed, sources say. There is no doubt that Dopesick will be revived for a second season after getting high marks from both reviewers and viewers. When we learn more, we will be sure to let you know.

Dopesick Season 2 Release Date

At this time, Season 2 of Dopesick has not been officially renewed or canceled. There has been no announcement on the premiere date for the second season, and fans are getting restless. The success of the show may convince the producers to keep it going. The show’s future is in the hands of its viewers. The showrunners anticipate some outrageous shorts from these two in the upcoming season due to their meteoric rise.

Dopesick could return for a second season because of the popularity of documentary series, which tend to include multiple installments. In a recent interview, Danny Strong avoided queries about what will happen in Season 2. He talks about how startled he was by the show’s success and how much he wanted to be a part of it, but he remains silent on the show’s goals.

The series’ publication status is still a mystery. In 2018, the show’s online readership and viewership were both still quite high. The show might premiere as soon as the conclusion of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 if production runs smoothly.

Dopesick Storyline

Dopesick examines “the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction” [4] and the effects it has on individuals and their families, as well as the alleged conflicts of interest involving Purdue Pharma and various government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Justice, and finally the legal case against Purdue Pharma and their development, testing, and marketing of the drug OxyContin.

Dopesick Season 2 Cast

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

John Hoogenakker as Randy Ramseyer

Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

Rosario Dawson as Bridget Meyer

Jake McDorman as John Brownlee

Ray McKinnon as Jerry Mallum

Cleopatra Coleman as Grace Pell

Raúl Esparza as Paul Mendelson

Will Chase as Michael Friedman

Phillipa Soo as Amber Collins

Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Lawrence Arancio as Raymond Sackler

Jaime Ray Newman as Kathe Sackler

Arischa Conner as Leah Turner

Ian Unterman as Jonathan Sackler

Brendan Patrick Connor as Howard Udell

Andrea Frankle as Beth Sackler

Winsome Brown as Theresa Sackler

Alan Campbell as Dr. Paul Goldenheim

Rebecca Wisocky as Cynthia McCormick

Meagen Fay as Sister Beth Davies

Trevor Long as Rudy Giuliani

Serena Ebhardt as Sue Ella Van Zee

Dopesick Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of ‘Dopesick’ begins with Richard Sackler’s inception of OxyContin, an opioid analgesic. From the drug’s initial release through the filing of the case against Purdue Pharma, approximately ten years pass in this account. Finally, the misrepresentation of OxyContin and the wrongdoings of Purdue Pharma have been exposed thanks to the efforts of Mountcastle and Ramseyer. Purdue receives harsh criticism in the media and heavy fines as a result.

In the event of a sequel, it might examine the role of the other pharmaceutical giants in creating the opioid problem. Mountcastle and Ramseyer are gearing up for a new case involving another pharmaceutical corporation in the season one finale, which may serve as the catalyst for the second season. In a hypothetical second season, Strong would like to focus on the developments surrounding the opioid issue after 2007.

Is Dopesick based on a real story?

Yes. While most of the characters in Dopesick are fictional, the opioid epidemic sweeping the United States is not. In particular, Beth Macy’s 2018 book Dopesick served as inspiration for the show. which looks at the effect and spread of opioid addiction over the past two decades in the United States. The story addresses these difficult themes by exploring the aftereffects of a drug dealer’s arrival in a small Virginian town.

It became clear that while the TV show was fictional, the book was not when a reporter asked about it during an interview. Is that the case? She then admitted the veracity of her book. Macy made this comment in a recent NPR interview. She also let slip that she is hard at work on the sequel to Dopesick, which she said would be released in 2022.

Dopesick Season 2 Trailer

Since the series isn’t renewed at this time, there is currently no Season 2 trailer available. The Season 1 trailer for Dopesick is now available to view. Below

Dopesick Season 1 Rating

If you’re wondering about the show’s quality but have never watched it, I can say with confidence that it’s actually rather good. The show has received positive reviews from critics, with an IMDb score of 8.8/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%. For sure, I’ll be watching this series. Check out what others thought about it if you’re still on the fence about going.

Where to watch Dopesick Season 2?

Season one is now available only on Hulu. Hulu will also carry Season 2 when it becomes available.