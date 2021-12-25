We Become What We Behold:

W.B. Yeats’ “The Lake Isle of Innisfree”

We become what we behold, both for good and ill; that’s why poets and visionaries are so important. We need dreamers and thinkers to lead us out of the desert, but we also need critics and doubters and questioners to help us interrogate our assumptions.

The ancient Greeks had a name for the kind of people who sit around on their couches watching reality TV or sports all day: they were called “the rabble.” And they did not have a wonderful life, even though it was full of easy entertainment (and I’m sure some people would say that my work is very similar to dog-fighting, just without the animal abuse. I disagree).

Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your comments; they become actions. Watch your actions; they become habits. Watch your habits; they become character. Watch your character, for it will become your destiny.

The most crucial moment in any day is the one in which you decide what kind of person you are going to be, what kind of life you are going to live, what sort of legacy you are going to leave behind when you go out into the world every morning and greet the brand new day with open eyes and an open mind, with a heart filled with hope and optimism about all that awaits us in this vast universe. And the most important decision we make every day is what sort of thoughts we’re going to entertain, what kind of things we’re going to focus on, what kind of people we’re going to associate with.

The world is full of distractions, but only a few things are worth our attention. We cannot change the world, but we can change ourselves. We cannot save the world, but we can keep ourselves. We cannot fix the world, but we can heal ourselves. All we have is this moment, this one precious moment in time that will never come again. What are you going to do with it?

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” – “NatureBoy,” song by Eden Ahbez The most significant thing that we can ever learn is to open our hearts and minds and to let love flow into us because when we finally feel all the love in this world, it will overflow from us and spread out into this world of ours, overflowing like a waterfall. If enough people followed the path of love, there would be no war, violence, hatred or racism, bullying, crime, or poverty.

We become what we behold unblocked:

This is an excellent example of how we can become what we behold. If we look at violence, anger, or hatred, we are likely to become violent, angry, and hateful. However, if we look at peace, love, and compassion, we will become more peaceful, loving, and compassionate. It’s essential to be mindful of what we allow into our minds because they have a powerful impact on who we become. So let’s choose wisely and behold the best aspects of humanity so that we can all become our best selves.

We become what we behold full screen:

