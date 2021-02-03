The Bridgertons: The differences of the series with the original novel

The foreign prince, Lord Featherington, and other characters that did not exist:

No, Queen Charlotte is not the only one who has appeared in the series without first going through the Julia Quinn books. Actually, this adaptation of Shondaland has taken a lot of creative licenses and added many characters that weren’t originally in the story.

This is the case of Prince Friederich (Freddie Stroma), the gallant foreign heir who tries to woo Daphne, which is only an addition to increase the tensions in the relationship between the young woman and the Duke.

We won’t see in the books either is Lord Featherington (Ben Miller), who should have died before the beginning of the story and yet is alive and well (and betting) on ​​the Netflix series. Thus, Lady Featherington is not a widow but a woman obsessed with marrying her daughters while, unknowingly, the family fortune hangs by a thread.

Joining this list of new characters is Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Simon’s friends he boxing with, Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drisdale), the seamstress fake French accent who has an affair with Benedict Bridgerton, and her friend Siena. Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), an opera singer who has a steamy affair with Anthony Bridgerton. However, there is more fabric to cut from the latter.

Siena Rosso was in the books, but different:

The opera singer appears very early in the first season of ‘The Bridgertons’ as the romantic interest of Anthony Bridgerton, the firstborn of the family. Both are maintaining a passionate romantic and sexual relationship that goes through many ups and downs, mainly caused by Anthony’s inability to fully commit to the relationship in the face of pressure from his mother to adopt the role of patriarch in the family in the absence of his late father, and so that he soon finds a good wife. And in that “good,” according to the standards of the society of the time, Siena Rosso does not enter.

There is a somewhat different character in the books, Maria Rosso, an opera singer who does not catch Anthony’s attention until the second book, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me.’ That is to say, during the first book, on which this first season of the series is based, the woman does not have anything of prominence or maintains a relationship with the oldest of the Bridgertons. What will happen in the future, we will have to see later. We’re not giving you too many spoilers ahead of season two!

The Marina Thompson drama:

One of the most complicated situations in ‘The Bridgertons’ is Marina Thompson, a cousin of the Featheringtons who comes to London to revolutionize the marriage market with her beauty and charm. But she has a secret: she is already in love with another man, a soldier who fights in the war, and is pregnant with him.

As we know, this causes numerous problems and various situations during the first season, which finally ends with the engagement between Marina and Sir Philip Crane, her lover’s brother, who is revealed to have died in combat.

In the books, this is true … more or less. Marina Thompson is never too big of a character, to begin with, and Quinn doesn’t give her as much prominence on paper as the show does. Marina is marrying Sir Philip Crane, but the little that we are told about her is that they have a miserable marriage, that she suffers from a deep depression, and that, finally (as it is known in the fifth book of the saga), committed suicide.

It remains to be seen what the series does with the character taking into account this bitter future. Although, with how much they have decided to change the book’s events, perhaps Marina Thompson will find a happy ending.

The mystery of Lady Whistledown:

At the end of the first season of ‘The Bridgertons,’ we find out who Lady Whistledown is, and fans of the books will have been surprised. Not because of her identity (we reveal it here), which is the same as in Quinn’s fiction, but because of how soon the news arrives: on paper, we don’t know who the newsletter is until the fourth book.

So the series leaves us with that mix of narrative ‘twist’ and ‘cliffhanger’ for the second season, where they will surely continue to explore what this character hides, voiced by Julie Andrews. Stay tuned for the next update.