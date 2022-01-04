What To Serve With Scallops:

There are many delicious ways to serve scallops, either as a starter or main course. Knowing what will go well with this dish and which flavors would complement it exceptionally well is essential. This list contains several suggestions for each category, so you can find something that would work well for any occasion.

Starters:

Shrimp Cocktail –

This dish is easy to make and very rich in flavor. All those who love seafood should enjoy this option because the combination of shrimp, sauce, and ice-cold lager beer will please anyone’s taste buds.

The best part about it is that it can easily be prepared at home without too much hassle involved. A simple recipe would require cockles or shrimp, ketchup, and some salt and pepper.

Prawn Cocktail –

This is another popular dish often served before the main course or during cocktail hour since it can hold on the palate longer than most scallop dishes. It can be enjoyed with a cold beer, but spooning some horseradish sauce on top would add significantly more flavor. Plus, this mayonnaise-based sauce will go exceptionally well with potatoes of any kind, so you might want to pair it with chips if you’re serving it as an appetizer.

Scallops recipe:

Ingredients: (for four persons)

– 24 little scallops, cleaned and gray skin removed

– 3 tablespoons olive oil or sunflower oil

– 1 onion, peeled and very finely chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, peeled and very finely chopped

– 1 red pepper seeds removed and flesh cut into fine strips

– salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a wide frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, red pepper, and scallops. Cook over high heat for 15 minutes, stirring frequently; the vegetables should remain crunchy while the scallops should turn a lovely pink color when ready. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

What vegetable goes well with scallops:

While scallops can be cooked with various vegetables, some pairings work better than others. For example, most chefs recommend avoiding solid flavors like onion and garlic, as they can overshadow the delicate flavor of the scallop. Instead, try pairing scallops with more subtle vegetables like asparagus, spinach, or Brussels sprouts. You could also try using a butter sauce or lemon-based sauce to bring out the scallop flavor. As with any seafood dish, simplicity is key – so keep your vegetable accompaniments simple and let the scallops shine!

What to serve with scallops and bacon:

One of the most common side dishes to have with scallops is bacon. Both ingredients are very rich in flavor, meaning they complement each other exceptionally well. Sometimes, you can even find recipes that call for wrapping the scallop with a slice of bacon before cooking it. Other possible side choices include vegetables like asparagus or spinach, which are mild enough not to overpower either ingredient.