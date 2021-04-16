The brand new MacBook Air M1 at less than 1000 euros and the 128 GB iPhone 12 with 180 euros discount: Hunting Bargains

One more week we return with the Hunting Bargains section, the Applesfera space dedicated to the best Apple device deals and accessories that leaves every Friday first thing in the morning. This time we find tremendous discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. We started!

IPhone Deals

Iphone 12

  • IPHONE SE (2020): the cheapest smartphone in the Apple catalog has a good discount for the 128 GB version that leaves it for 539 euros 449 euros on Amazon. Recover the iconic design of the iPhone 8 and its 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, but with a more powerful processor (the A13 Bionic and 3 GB of RAM), as well as the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the physical home button.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) - Blank

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) – Blank

  • IPHONE 12 MINI 128 GB: Apple’s new compact smartphone that stands out for its power. It has a collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 5.4 “, Apple A14 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP dual camera, 12 MP TrueDepth front camera and compatibility with 5G networks. MediaMarkt sells it through eBay brand new for 859 euros 749 euros.

Apple iPhone 12 mini, Blanco, 128 GB, 5G, 5.4"

Apple iPhone 12 mini, Blanco, 128 GB, 5G, 5.4″

  • IPHONE 12 128GB: the most balanced terminal of the current generation of Apple smartphones has a brutal discount on Tu Imei Libre of 180 euros less, which leaves it for 779 euros. Have collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.1 “, Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual rear camera, 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID facial recognition-based security system.

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blank

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Blank

Ofertas de Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

  • APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 GPS + CELLULAR 44 MM– The latest, most powerful and comprehensive Apple “smart” watch in the catalog features always active blood oxygen measurement and altimeter, as well as the ECG to perform electrocardiograms and the always-on display. If a compatible data rate is contracted, it is possible to make calls and play music on streaming without carrying the iPhone with you. It is on sale for 559 euros 509 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case - Black Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black Sport Band

  • APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 GPS DE 38 MM: the cheapest smartwatch in the Apple catalog is also the oldest, and an interesting option for those looking for a first “smart” watch without spending too much money. It’s on sale on Amazon for 229 euros 199 euros.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Silver Aluminum - White Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Silver Aluminum – White Sport Band

IPad Deals

Ipad Air 2020

  • IPAD AIR (2020)No need to go to Apple’s pricier tablets anymore for a near borderless design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, or use Apple’s Magic Keyboard with trackpad. With 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen and A14 Bionic processor, the 64 GB Wi-Fi version is on sale at Amazon for 649 euros 619 euros.

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) - Sky Blue (Latest Model, 4th Generation)

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Sky Blue (Latest Model, 4th Generation)

  • IPAD PRO 11″ (2020): one of the most powerful Apple tablets in its current catalog, with 11 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12Z Bionic processor, 6 GB of RAM, four speakers, 12 + 10 MP dual rear camera, compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and the LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. The 128 GB Wi-Fi version is in TuImeiLibre for 879 euros 779 euros.
New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) - Silver (2nd Gen)

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Silver (2nd Gen)

Mac Deals

Macbook Air M1

  • MACBOOK AIR M1: one of the first Apple laptops to incorporate the M1 processor, developed by Apple under the ARM architecture to provide great performance and autonomy. Up to 18 hours of battery life per charge and good power in optimized software, this version with 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage is on sale at Amazon at 1.129 euros 999 euros. In Fnac there is also the 512 GB for 1.399 euros 1.199 euros.

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Silver (Latest Model)

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (Latest Model)

  • MACBOOK PRO M1: If you require more power to develop your work or hobbies, the notebook aimed at the professional field of bitten apple has a fan so that it can perform better in more demanding tasks, and a autonomy of up to 20 hours according to its use. Get the 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD for 1.449 euros 1.279 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

  • MAC MINI M1: Apple’s first desktop computer to integrate the M1 processor is also the most compact. This version with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal SSD storage you can edit high-quality video using Final Cut Pro “without messing it up.” It has USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet ports and a 3.5 mm jack for headphones or speakers. It’s cheaper than ever on Amazon for 799 euros 734 euros.

New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)

New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)

Accessory Offers

Homepod Mini

  • HOMEPOD MINI: the new “smart” speaker from Apple is much cheaper than the original, and has the same functions (although not so high quality sound, but it also emits it in 360ª). Ask Siri for information, plays music from Apple Music and more. It is on sale on eBay, with shipping from Spain, for 99 euros 89,99 euros.

Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker White

Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker White

  • AIRPODS PRO: in Tu Imei Libre we have the most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones from Apple at a very good price. Active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance and autonomy of up to 5 hours of battery per 279 euros 185 euros.

Apple AirPods Pro

