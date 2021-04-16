The brand new MacBook Air M1 at less than 1000 euros and the 128 GB iPhone 12 with 180 euros discount: Hunting Bargains

One more week we return with the Hunting Bargains section, the Applesfera space dedicated to the best Apple device deals and accessories that leaves every Friday first thing in the morning. This time we find tremendous discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. We started!
IPhone Deals
- IPHONE SE (2020): the cheapest smartphone in the Apple catalog has a good discount for the 128 GB version that leaves it for
539 euros449 euros on Amazon. Recover the iconic design of the iPhone 8 and its 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, but with a more powerful processor (the A13 Bionic and 3 GB of RAM), as well as the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the physical home button.
Apple iPhone SE (128GB) – Blank
- IPHONE 12 MINI 128 GB: Apple’s new compact smartphone that stands out for its power. It has a collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 5.4 “, Apple A14 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP dual camera, 12 MP TrueDepth front camera and compatibility with 5G networks. MediaMarkt sells it through eBay brand new for
859 euros749 euros.
Apple iPhone 12 mini, Blanco, 128 GB, 5G, 5.4″
- IPHONE 12 128GB: the most balanced terminal of the current generation of Apple smartphones has a brutal discount on Tu Imei Libre of 180 euros less, which leaves it for 779 euros. Have collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.1 “, Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual rear camera, 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID facial recognition-based security system.
New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Blank
Ofertas de Apple Watch
- APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 GPS + CELLULAR 44 MM– The latest, most powerful and comprehensive Apple “smart” watch in the catalog features always active blood oxygen measurement and altimeter, as well as the ECG to perform electrocardiograms and the always-on display. If a compatible data rate is contracted, it is possible to make calls and play music on streaming without carrying the iPhone with you. It is on sale for
559 euros509 euros.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black Sport Band
- APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 GPS DE 38 MM: the cheapest smartwatch in the Apple catalog is also the oldest, and an interesting option for those looking for a first “smart” watch without spending too much money. It’s on sale on Amazon for
229 euros199 euros.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Silver Aluminum – White Sport Band
IPad Deals
- IPAD AIR (2020)No need to go to Apple’s pricier tablets anymore for a near borderless design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, or use Apple’s Magic Keyboard with trackpad. With 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen and A14 Bionic processor, the 64 GB Wi-Fi version is on sale at Amazon for
649 euros619 euros.
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Sky Blue (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
- IPAD PRO 11″ (2020): one of the most powerful Apple tablets in its current catalog, with 11 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12Z Bionic processor, 6 GB of RAM, four speakers, 12 + 10 MP dual rear camera, compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and the LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. The 128 GB Wi-Fi version is in TuImeiLibre for
879 euros779 euros.
New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Silver (2nd Gen)
Mac Deals
- MACBOOK AIR M1: one of the first Apple laptops to incorporate the M1 processor, developed by Apple under the ARM architecture to provide great performance and autonomy. Up to 18 hours of battery life per charge and good power in optimized software, this version with 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage is on sale at Amazon at
1.129 euros999 euros. In Fnac there is also the 512 GB for 1.399 euros1.199 euros.
New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (Latest Model)
- MACBOOK PRO M1: If you require more power to develop your work or hobbies, the notebook aimed at the professional field of bitten apple has a fan so that it can perform better in more demanding tasks, and a autonomy of up to 20 hours according to its use. Get the 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD for
1.449 euros1.279 euros.
New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray (Latest Model)
- MAC MINI M1: Apple’s first desktop computer to integrate the M1 processor is also the most compact. This version with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal SSD storage you can edit high-quality video using Final Cut Pro “without messing it up.” It has USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet ports and a 3.5 mm jack for headphones or speakers. It’s cheaper than ever on Amazon for
799 euros734 euros.
New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)
Accessory Offers
- HOMEPOD MINI: the new “smart” speaker from Apple is much cheaper than the original, and has the same functions (although not so high quality sound, but it also emits it in 360ª). Ask Siri for information, plays music from Apple Music and more. It is on sale on eBay, with shipping from Spain, for
99 euros89,99 euros.
Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker White
- AIRPODS PRO: in Tu Imei Libre we have the most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones from Apple at a very good price. Active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance and autonomy of up to 5 hours of battery per
279 euros185 euros.
In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.
You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles Twitter and Facebook.
Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.