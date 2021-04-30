The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a superhero tv series that includes black comedy, satire, and thriller. The third season of the series The Boys is officially confirmed and currently, The Boys Season 3 is in development.

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

The series The Boys is based on the comic series named The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Eric Kripke developed the series The Boys.

Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci produced the series The Boys. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine were the executive producers of the series The Boys.

The series The Boys was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Jeff Cutter, Evans Brown, Jeremy Benning, Dylan Macleod, and Dan Stoloff did the cinematography of the series The Boys.

David Tranchtenberg, Nona Khodai, David Kaldor, Cedric Nairn – Smith, William W. Rubenstein, and Jonathan Chibnall edited the series The Boys.

The series The Boys was made under Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, and KFL Nightsky Productions. Amazon Studios distributed the series The Boys.

The first and second seasons of the series The Boys includes eight episodes each. The Boys Season 3 will include nine episodes.

The Boys Season 2 was written by Eric Kripke, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Ellie Monahan, and Anslem Richardson.

It was directed by Phil Sgriccia, Liz Friedlander, Steve Boyum, Fred Toye, Batan Silva, Sarah Boyd, Stefan Schwartz, and Alex Graves.

We have mentioned the expected cast and characters of the series The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 Cast:

Karl Urban as William “Billy” Butcher Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr. Antony Starr as John – Homelander Erin Moriarty as Annie January – Starlight Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw – Queen Maeve Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin – A-Train Laz Alonso as Marvin T. Milk – Mother’s Milk Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz Tomer Capon as Serge – Franchie Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro – The Female Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir Elisabeth Shue as Madeln Stillwell Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett Aya Cash as Klara Risinger – Liberty – Stormfront

The Boys Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of The Boys Season 3 is not announced yet. We can expect The Boys Season 3 in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Boys Season 1 was released on 26th July 2019 and the second season of the series The Boys was released on 4th September 2020.

The Boys Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of The Boys Season 3 is not launched yet. Let’s watch The Boys Season 2’s trailer.

