It’s a Sin Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News
It is a British drama miniseries. No announcement has been made for the second season of the series It’s a Sin.
We expect that It’s a Sin Season 2 will soon be announced. It’s a Sin Season 1 got a positive response from the audience.
It’s a Sin Season 2: Latest News
The series It’s a Sin set in 1981 in London, England. A group of gay men shifts to London, England. The series It’s a Sin follows the story of that group.
There is an HIV / AIDS crisis in the UK. It starts affecting their life. The story will be continued in It’s a Sin Season 2.
There are five episodes in the first season, and maybe in It’s a Sin Season 2, there will also be five episodes.
The series It’s a Sin was written and created by Russell T Davies. Peter Hoar directed it. Russell T Davies and Nicola Shindler were the executive producers of the series It’s a Sin.
Phil Collinson produced the series It’s a Sin. The series It’s a Sin was made under Red Production company. Let’s see the expected cast of the upcoming It’s a Sin Season 2.
It’s a Sin Season 2 Cast:
- Olly Alexander as Ritchie Tozer
- Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde
- Callum Scott Howells as Colin “Gladys Pugh” Morris – Jones
- Lydia West as Jill Baxter
- Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee
- David Carlyle as Gregory “Gloria” Finch
- Keeley Hawes as Valerie Tozer
- Shaun Dooley as Clive Tozer
- Tracy Ann Oberman as Carol Carter
- Neil Patrick Harris as Henry Coltrane
- Stephen Fry as Arthur Garrison MP
- Moya Brady as Millie
- Neil Ashton as Grizzle
- Nicholas as Blane as Mr. Hart
- William Richardson as Mr. Brewster
- Ashley McGuire as Lorraine Fletcher
- Calvin A. Dean as Clifford
- Nathaniel Hall as Donald Bassett
It’s a Sin Season 2 Release Date:
The official release date of the series It’s a Sin Season 2 is not announced yet, but we can expect It’s a Sin Season 2 somewhere in 2022.
It’s a Sin Season 1 was released on 22nd January 2021. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series It’s a Sin Season 2.
It’s a Sin Season 2 Trailer:
The trailer of It’s a Sin Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of It’s a Sin Season 1.
