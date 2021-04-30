Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Fate: The Winx Saga is a supernatural teen drama fantasy series. The series Fate: The Winx Saga is based on Italian-American animated series named Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.

The second season of the series Fate: The Winx Saga was renewed in February 2021. Let’s get the complete details about the series Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 All We Know

The series Fate: The Winx Saga follows the story of a Bloom who is a fairy with fire powers. She shares her powers and suite with a Light fairy – Stella, a Water fairy – Aisha, an Earth fairy – Terra, and a Mind Fairy – Musa.

Brian Young created the series Fate: The Winx Saga. Jon Finn, Macdara Kelleher, and John Keville produced the series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Brian Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Christina Buzzelli, and Joanne Lee were the executive producers of the series Fate: The Winx Saga.

The series Fate: The Winx Saga was filmed in Ireland. Frida Wendel, Tim Fleming, and Baz Irvine did the cinematography of the series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Laura Morrod, Mike Jones, and Adam Green edited the series Fate: The Winx Saga. The series Fate: The Winx Saga was made under Archery Pictures, Young Blood Productions, and Rainbow S.p.A. Netflix distributed the series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 was written by Brian Young, Speed Weed, Victoria Bata, Niceole R. Levy, and Sarah Hooper.

It was directed by Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden. Let’s talk about the release date of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

We can expect Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 was released on 22nd January 2021 on Netflix.

The second season of the series Fate: The Winx Saga will also be released on Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Cast:

Abigail Cowen as Bloom Hannah Van Der Westhyusen as Stella Precious Mustapha as Aisha Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey Elisha Applebaum as Musa Danny Griffin as Sky Sadie Soverall as Beatrix Freddie Thorp as Riven Eva Birthistle as Vanessa Peters Robert James – Collier Eve Best as Farah Dowling Lesley Sharp as Rosalind Theo Graham as Dane Josh Cowdery as Mike Peters Alex Macqueen as Professor Harvey Harry Michell as Callum Jacob Dudman as Sam Harvey Kate Fleetwood as Queen Luna

