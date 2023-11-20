The Black Book Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“The Black Book” is a Nigerian crime thriller movie. Author and director Editi Effiong made the movie. It just started on September 22, 2023.

There have been a lot of talks about the story or the main characters in the movie.

People always like to talk about race differences, and Nigerian movies often deal with them.

On the other hand, the black book says something different. There is crime, action, and excitement in the story.

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead part in the movie, and a lot of other people play important supporting roles.

Editi Effiong is in charge of making the movie. That’s not all—Effiong and Bunmi Ajakaiye wrote the movie’s script together.

The Black Book just came out on Netflix, but fans are already wondering if there will be a follow-up to this Nigerian mystery action movie.

The Black Book Part 2 Release Date

A lot of people are still talking about when The Black Book Part 2 will come out. An enormous number of people have liked the movie. They haven’t officially said when the second part will come out.

Nigerian movie fans have been waiting for news about the second part ever since the first one came out. The film’s creators and streaming partners haven’t said anything in a while.

Sources say that the film’s director and producers will first look at how many people saw it and then decide if there will be a sequel.

The movie should come out at the conclusion of 2024 if the investors give it the go-ahead. For now, people are going to have to wait for Black Book Part 2 to come out.

The Black Book Part 2 Cast

Richard Mofe-Damijo as Paul Edema

Ade Laoye as Vic Kalu

Sam Dede as Angel

Alex Usifo Omiagbo as General Isa

Shaffy Bello as Big Daddy

Kelechi Udegbe as Officer Abayomi

Ikechukwu Onunaku as Deputy Commissioner

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett as Editor

Iretiola Doyle as Commissioner

The Black Book Part 2 Trailer

The Black Book Part 2 Plot

Author: Editi Effiong is the director from the movie and wrote the script and story. Besides that, he is also in charge of making the black book.

The main people in this crime story are General Issa, Professor Craig, Damilola Edema, and Paul Edema.

Paul Edema is going to have broken the law himself. To stay out of problems and take charge of his life, he tries but fails.

The second part of The Black Book will show Paul’s life after he spared his son. Also, Paul will have to deal with some effects from the past that will follow him around for a long time.

People think that the movie will also have some new characters come into Paul’s life, since he used to be in a dangerous gang.

In Black Book Part 1, that we see that Professor Craig’s whole family is killed by some very cruel people.

Damilola Edima, Paul Edima’s son, is being held by the people who planned this crime. It is said that he killed Professor Craig’s husband and baby.

Paul is very angry and furious as his son was wrongly accused of a crime. He makes up his mind to fight on his own and save his son.

During his fight for justice, Paul has to deal with a lot of problems and trials. In the process, he learns a lot of bad things about military forces. Damilola, Paul’s son, dies at the end for the movie. They buried Damilola the right way.

But no one knows for sure if Paul was able to absolve Damilola of the charges that got him through this mess within the first place. The mystery is still not clear.

One of the most important people in The Black Book is minister Paul Edema, whose son has been apprehended for kidnapping.

He is wrongly accused of the crime, though, which makes Paul want to get back at the crooked officials who put his innocent son in jail.

While the first shot does a great job of setting the mood for the movie, the trailer then shows some important scenes to the movie with no giving away any significant story points that could ruin the experience for fans.

For the most part, it stays dark and gritty, which action movie fans will love. From the official trailer as well as synopsis, it looks like the movie will be a strong character-driven thriller that delves into a lot of interesting topics, such as family, justice, and redemption.

As the main character, Paul Edema, played by the incredibly talented Richard Mofe-Damijo, the cast is blown away.

He perfectly shows the pain, grief, and anger of his character, and he promises to give a haunting performance throughout the movie.

People know him from Shanty Town, Far From Home, as well as numerous additional movies and TV shows.

People who see the movie might be able to figure out why this is happening in the second part.

