De Twaalf Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A lot of courtroom shows are very exciting and full of action. Fans can watch these shows on any OTT service. People who like trial shows will love De Twaalf. The show takes place in Belgium.

But people all over the world love it. So far, De Twaalf has taken home eight big awards. The Cannes Intl Series Festival also gave it the award for Best Screenplay.

De Twaalf began in 2019. De Twaalf was made by Sanne Nuyens and Bert Van Dael. The people who watch love everything regarding De Twaalf. The first season came out a long time ago. The second season came out not long ago.

In the city of Ghent, the story is about a public and tense court case in which a schoolteacher is suspected of killing her best friend along with her daughter.

Frie Palmers, an educational institution teacher, is accused of killing her best friend and her baby daughter in 2000. The story is centered around her.

Over the span of a single season, the trial’s details change each juror’s complicated life and make them think again about their own.

De Twaalf Season 3 Release Date

We didn’t find out anything about Season 3 of De Twaalf. The makers haven’t said anything yet.

Fans don’t have to think it was dropped, though. A lot of people love the show. It has won many awards and done many great things.

The show has also won a lot of awards from reviewers. It’s likely that De Twaalf will be back for an additional season. It is going to be about another horrible murder case in the next season.

The second season of De Twaalf came out not long ago. Not all of the shows for the season have come out yet. First, they will wait until the season is over.

After that, they will be deliberating about what to do next. They will also read reviews of Season 2 of De Twaalf. After that, they’ll talk about season 3. People will have to wait.

De Twaalf Season 3 Cast

Luc De Ruelle as Bode

Maaike Neuville as Delphine Spijkers

Tom Vermeir as Joeri Cornille

Peter Gorissen as Arnold Briers

Zouzou Ben Chikha as Carl Destoop

Piet De Praitere as Noël Marinus

Maaike Cafmeyer as Frie Palmers

Josse De Pauw as Ari Spaak

Sofie Decleir as Inge Van Severen

Mieke De Groote as Voorzitter van de rechtbank

De Twaalf Season 3 Trailer

De Twaalf Season 3 Plot

De Twaalf is a well-known courtroom show. De Twaalf gets a lot of praise all over the world. This story comes from a true murder case. The case has already been talked about.

These people are interested in how the study will be carried out. Twelve individuals had been brought in to serve as judges to help solve this case. People from different fields were there. They got together to make the jury.

Fri Palmers were found guilty by the judge. But there is now a discussion about this. A lot of people are taken to court to say what they think. At the same time, the victim’s father said he wasn’t sure when Fri was the killer.

Stefaan is brought in to testify. A lot of other people also show up as witnesses. The jury says that Stefaan was involved in the crime. The jury should decide what to do.

There is also a lot going on in the jury. Noel, a juror, does something he shouldn’t have. Because of this, he is removed.

In the second season, there is another murder case. Marianne is the name of the woman who was killed. The case is hard to understand.

The jury is doing everything it can to figure out who killed the person. They ask Julie and Anton some questions. They also learn that their extended family is giving them trouble. The season has begun. This season still has a lot to go.

