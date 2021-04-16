The best-selling iPhone 11 is much cheaper in TuImeiLibre: the 64 GB version stays at 579 euros

The iPhone XR has been one of Apple’s best-selling smartphones in recent years, and the iPhone 11, its successor, has repeated its success following the same formula: a terminal at a more contained price, a relatively generous screen and modern design. It is on sale in TuImeiLibre from 64 GB to 649 euros 579 euros.

Buy the iPhone 11 at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 649 euros for the 64 GB version in the official store and the rest of the suppliers, the iPhone 11 can be obtained with a 10% discount in TuImeiLibre that leaves it at 579 euros, which represents a saving of 70 euros compared to its RRP.





Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – Blank

Launched in September 2020, weighing approximately 194 grams and made primarily of glass and aluminum (in the frame), the iPhone 11 is a waterproof smartphone that can be submerged in liquid for 30 minutes at a depth of two meters. have IP68 certification. It is also compatible with eSIM virtual SIM card.

It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with a resolution of 828 x 1,792 pixels in 19.5: 9 format and a density of pixels per inch of 326. It supports True Tone technology so that the panel is always seen in the best possible way, and its maximum brightness is 625 nits.

Incorporates the potente procesador Apple A13 Bionic along with 4 GB of RAM, so the operation and performance of the iOS 13 operating system is quite fluid. As we have mentioned, this version has 64 GB of internal storage, so if they fall short later, it would be necessary to pull storage services in the cloud such as iCloud.

Dispose of 12 MP dual rear camera capable of recording video in high resolution 4K @ 60fps, and a 12 MP TrueDepth front that integrates the Face ID facial recognition-based security system. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC networks for mobile payments. This iPhone cannot connect to 5G networks.

More offers?

