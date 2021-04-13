A render of the iPhone 13 appears with a diagonal camera layout

In the Indian blog MySmartPrice (via MacRumors) they have published a curious render that they claim belongs to the iPhone 13. There are hardly any changes beyond one diagonal arrangement of cameras on the back of the phone.

An atypical distribution, but with sense

It has been a long time since we have left behind the single camera in the top-of-the-range iPhone models. With the iPhone 7 Plus we saw the arrival of two cameras that were presented in a horizontal distribution. This distribution quickly changed in the iPhone X and since then it is a vertical volume that accommodates the cameras of the iPhone.

Or at least that was until the arrival of a third camera, a LiDAR sensor in some cases, or both, made the camera module somewhat square in proportion. Along these lines, thinking that the two cameras of the iPhone 13 are distributed diagonally within a square module makes sense, although It is information to be collected with some caution.

On the medium collect “industry sources” without naming any and they affirm that it is from the same ones from which they have received the renders. It is not usual for sources to be revealed in articles, and yet the nature of the leak is curious to say the least.

In any case it is clear that Apple continues to unify designs on the back of the iPhone so that, regardless of the number of cameras and sensors in the relevant module, the phones enjoy the same form factor. A movement that makes covers and other accessories compatible and simplifies logistics and even manufacturing.