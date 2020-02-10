The best and the worst of the nominees for Best Film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The nominees for Oscars 2020 They run towards a tremendously tight 'photo finish'. Will it be the incredible flat sequence of '1917', the class struggle of'Parasites', the portrait of the Hollywood of the 60's'Once upon a time … in Hollywood', the novel adaptation of'Little Women', the twilight mafia chronicle of'the Irish', the Nazi comedy of'Jojo Rabbit', the incendiary revolution of'Joker', the intense crisis of couple of'Story of a marriage'or the car drama'Le Mans '66'who takes the most coveted statuette of the season?

Until we know during the morning of February 9-10, we review the strengths and weaknesses of each of the nominees for Best Film. Have you already placed your bets?

'1917': The one that will give more war

What's up: Two British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) have to go through the German trenches during World War I to deliver a very important message that could save thousands of lives. The German army has retreated as a strategy and the British is thought to be withdrawing from the contest, and plans to attack without knowing that they are going straight to a trap. Can these two young soldiers complete their mission on time?

Nominations: 10 (Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Photography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairdressing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack).

The best: Much has been said about the sequence plane that, although with some cuts in between, is maintained throughout the action of the film. The technical feat of Sam Mendes is surprising and immersive. It puts us into war not only through the formal, which is admirable, but also with its two main characters, two daily heroes without medals or great aspirations for greatness, but victims of a battle that they don't even understand.

Worst: That the formal distract from the content, or that, in the worst case, is an obstacle to connect with the characters and the story.

To consider: If you had to bet on just one movie, this would be the best option. In this week prior to the ceremony there is no other that shadows it: it is the clear favorite after dominating the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the awards of different American guilds, such as those of directors, producers and directors of photography (at superb work by Roger Deakins). His successful tour in this awards season is almost certain of victory at the next Oscars ceremony.

READ REVIEW

'Parasites': The infiltrated foreigner

What's up: A family that lives in a basement in the poor part of Seoul sees a perfect opportunity when the son gets a job as a tutor in a mansion in the rich zone. Thus, through an infallible plan, all of them will end up infiltrating as employees in different positions (from the housewife to the driver) to try to improve their standard of living.

Nominations: 6 (Best Film, Best Director, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Editing).

The best: What Bong Joon-ho has done in this movie can only be described as a masterpiece. It is the result of an improvement that began in 'Snowbreaker (Snowpiercer)' on the representation of the class struggle through space and metaphor. There was a moving train, and here two houses separated by an incredible amount of stairs. An amazing thriller, as entertaining as it is combative, that denounces social inequality while keeping us in tension.

Worst: As much boom as it has had, Americans don't like to read subtitles. That's how it is. In the already traditional article by The Hollywood Reporter about the comments of anonymous academics, who make before the Oscars ceremony to gauge what lines of thinking are among the voters, it has been reaffirmed that the foreign films winning Best Film not It is something that makes them too funny.

To consider: He won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and then the hearts of spectators around the world. Especially the Americans. It has been a success in the United States, both critically and surprisingly at the box office, and has been the talk in Hollywood for months. Everyone wants to take pictures with the protagonists, everyone praises her as one of the best films (if not the best) of the competition. But will that be enough to win?

READ REVIEW

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood': Tarantino's bet

What's up: Hollywood, 1969. We immerse ourselves in a year that changed everything, where the disgraced movie star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his fellow bodyguard Cliff (Brad Pitt) roam the city of Los Angeles between shootings, memories and fights . Meanwhile, the young Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) has just moved to the city to succeed as an actress without knowing that a dangerous shadow stalks her.

Nominations: 10 (Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costumes, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound).

The best: The new thing about Quentin Tarantino is a party that is hard not to join. His characters have personality, chemistry, comedy and nostalgia, they are alive on the screen through small details rather than great deeds. And the same can be said of Robbie's Sharon Tate, looking at herself on the screen with an immortal smile. They are the soul of a very 'Tarantinian' movie, but very different from what the filmmaker has accustomed us to.

Worst: Tarantino has no history of winning too much in the Oscars, despite having been nominated several times and having only taken a couple of golden statuettes for his scripts (for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Django Unchained') throughout his career.

To consider: It is possibly Tarantino's last chance (as he said, his next film, the tenth, will be the last) and with a perfect movie for the Oscars. Academics love movies about Hollywood, about themselves, about their nostalgia. Also, keep in mind that he won the Golden Globe for Best Film in the comedy category, just like 'Green Book' last year. Will they have the same fate?

READ REVIEW

'Joker': The most controversial

What's up: Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is an aspiring monologue who works precariously as a clown, takes care of his elderly mother and suffers violence in the streets of Gotham. He is misunderstood that he is tired of enduring the abuses of the system, which ignores the poorest parts of the city, and decides to take action on the matter.

Nominations: 11 (Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Soundtrack).

The best: Director Todd Phillips has managed to combine the essence of the character, who was born from the DC comics, with a new context, influenced by Martin Scorsese films such as 'The King of Comedy' and 'Taxi Driver', and with a message of social revolution that connects with the present. However, the best of the film is the performance of Joaquin Phoenix, who walks impassively towards his first Oscar for Best Actor.

Worst: Despite its worldwide box office success (in Spain it was the second most viewed in 2019, above 'Avengers: Endgame'), the US press criticized it hard at its premiere. There were several reasons: his dangerous portrait of violence in relation to people suffering from mental disorders (an association of unfortunate ideas and creating stigma) and the exaltation of a character who has always been a villain (with motives) and who here he becomes a hero, thus legitimizing (as Time's critique Stephanie Zacharek assured) the incel and ultra-right movements.

To consider: If '1917' and 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood' are the likely options to win the Best Film award, 'Joker' would be a surprising option, although not quite unexpected. Despite the criticism, Todd Phillips's film has liked a lot among academics (for something he has won the most nominations) and winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Festival gave him an unquestionable legitimacy.

READ REVIEW

'Jojo Rabbit': The 'feel good movie' of the season

What's up: In the Third Reich years in Germany, a 10-year-old boy known as Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) works to be a good Nazi with the help of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). But everything will begin to change when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) has hidden at home a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie), with whom he will establish a strange and healing friendship.

Nominations: 6 (Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Direction, Best Editing, Best Costumes).

The best: In a world dominated by hatred of the different and collective ignorance resulting from the 'fake news', Taika Waititi decides to tell us a story with a contemporary moral within the framework of Third Reich Germany. A risky bet, which the New Zealand filmmaker faces with good humor and a lot of satire, ridiculing the ideologies of blind hatred and betting on understanding instead of radicalization. Important messages that have penetrated many academics in this awards season.

Worst: Since his time at the Toronto Festival, more than one has considered it offensive because of his portrait of Nazism.

To consider: The Oscars love this kind of movies, which mix hard themes with an aura of 'feel good movie'. In addition, he won the Audience Award at the Toronto Festival, which is usually a success insurance. It certainly has possibilities, but will it get ahead of the favorites?

READ REVIEW

'Little Women': The most underrated

What's up: Adaptation of the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, in which four sisters struggle to achieve their dreams in a context of poverty, war and parental abandonment. Jo (Saoirse Ronan) aspires to be a novelist, Meg (Emma Watson) to live in high society, Amy (Florence Pugh) to become a great painter and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) to enjoy her piano talent. Between romances and adversities, everyone will learn the limitations of being a woman in the 19th century.

Nominations: 6 (Best Movie, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costumes, Best Soundtrack).

The best: Greta Gerwig has been able to turn around a novel that we thought we knew, but that we now experience with new dimensions where the personal life of the author, Louisa May Alcott, and the director herself enters. The temporal structure changes, the development of the characters is more accurate than in any other adaptation and the stamp of author of Gerwig is breathed in each scene, in a film that above all speaks of the relationship between money, the artistic profession and women. Without a doubt, one of the best movies of 2019.

Worst: That many academics have deliberately avoided it because it is a widely known story, and also adapted to the cinema on numerous occasions.

To consider: We can almost certainly say that Little Women Won't win the Oscar for Best Picture. Not because he does not deserve it, he deserves it, but because it is one of those options that from the beginning a large part of academics have set aside in favor of other films. 'Little Women' is also the only nominated film that has been directed by a woman.

READ REVIEW

'The Irish': Netflix's millionaire nominee

What's up: Frank Sheeran (Robert de Niro) was a World War II veteran, swindler and hitman who worked with some of the most prominent figures of the s. XX, including the legendary trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), whose disappearance remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of American history. This is a great journey through the murky ins and outs of organized crime.

Nominations: 10 (Best Film, Best Director, Best Secondary Actor (Pacino), Best Secondary Actor (Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costumes, Best Visual Effects).

The best: This Martin Scorsese movie could be read as a self-tribute (the shadows of 'One of ours' and 'Casino' are in each scene, and the choice of actors is not arbitrary), but in reality it is a magnificent twilight portrait of the mafia from the influence of the 70's films, from 'The Godfather' to 'Once Upon a Time in America'. Thus, the legendary filmmaker tells us between reality and fiction how organized crime is part of the essence of the country, in a story that is finally a reflection on guilt, memory and repentance.

Worst: The special rejuvenation effects used are revolutionary, yes, but not sophisticated enough for us to ignore. There is a certain strangeness that covers the more than three hours of film.

To consider: Although 'Roma' by Alfonso Cuarón was a turning point for Netflix's presence in the Oscars, it is clear that the suspicion for the platform's modus operandi is still there. If we add to that the great historical injustices that Scorsese has lived in the Hollywood awards throughout his career, it is likely that what we get is a tremendous void to 'The Irish' at the ceremony next Sunday. Or could Scorsese reverse this bitter fate?

READ REVIEW

'History of a marriage': The most tearful 'indie'

What's up: A theater director (Adam Driver) and an actress (Scarlett Johansson) struggle to overcome a divorce that takes them both personally and creatively.

Nominations: 6 (Best Movie, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack).

The best: It works as accurately as the mechanism of a watch. Everything is in place (every plane, every gesture, every line of dialogue, every tear) and yet everything seems spontaneous, passionate and even improvised. This is helped by the brilliant interpretations of Driver and Johansson, souls in pain of this marriage drama in which Noah Baumbach marks his most mature and emotionally complex film to date.

Worst: He picked up the race for the awards too quickly, perhaps because his presence in movie theaters has been limited (Netflix released it just enough and necessary for it to be nominated for the Oscars).

To consider: The only prize secured for this film is that of Laura Dern as the relentless divorce lawyer who as soon as a monologue is marked about the double standards used to criticize "bad mothers" as she starts shouting in a judged to defend the honor of his client. Undoubtedly, it is the interpretations that stand out most in Baumbach's film, but can Driver and Johansson have any chance against favorites, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger?

READ REVIEW

'Le Mans' 66': The unlikely option

What's up: It focuses on an eccentric and determined American team of engineers and designers, led by car visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and its British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale). Your mission? Build a new car from scratch in order to end Ferrari dominance at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Nominations: 4 (Best Movie, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound).

The best: The ability of James Mangold ('Logan') to turn a movie that looked like a niche product for motor lovers into a compelling, multidimensional and exciting story. Damon and Bale lead a meritorious film that elevates sports drama to a drive between conservatism and risk.

Worst: No matter how well it works as an epic story, the film cannot avoid getting into a classic and predictable formula, relegating its interesting narrative reflections to a biopic lacking its own soul.

To consider: The truth is that it is the strangest among the nominees. He has not entered the acting or directing categories, and along with his nomination for Best Film only his merits are recognized in the areas of assembly and sound. In these awards, and despite its virtues, it is doomed to irrelevance.

READ REVIEW