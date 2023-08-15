Zom 100 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An forthcoming Japanese manga television series is called Zom 100 Season 2. The narrative was written by Haro Aso, while Kotaro Takata created the artwork.

It has been published in Monthly Sunday Gene-X, a seinen manga magazine by Shogakukan, from October 2018.

The first Season’s chapters have been collected into fourteen tankbon volumes as of June 2023. The rights to release the television show in English in North America belong to Viz Media.

On July 9, 2023, the first season began to broadcast. The second Season of Zom 100 has fans highly enthusiastic, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We recognize your enthusiasm, thus we have provided all the information about the second season of Zom 100.

Here is all the information you need on where and when to watch episode two of Zom 100: Bucket List with the Dead, which caused waves with its debut.

Zom 100 has rapidly grown to be one of the top anime series to the summer 2023 season and a program that’s definitely worth watching every new episode of because of its cathartic storyline and its outstanding and imaginative graphics. The release schedule for episode #2 is shown below.

It’s fair to assume that the just launched 2023 anime series, Zom 100: Bucket List with the Dead, won’t be an exception to this rule! Netflix’s new releases never fail to bring a grin to our cheeks!

The much awaited anime series finally debuted on the streaming platform in July 2023, and the anime community is already cracking up at the series’ original idea.

Viewers of Zom 100 have questions as to how many episodes there are and when each new one airs.

A foreign financial firm employee with a personal bucket list of 100 things to do in order to avoid turning into a zombie is the subject of the Japanese anime series Zom 100.

Here is what we are aware of about the next season of the program, whose first season is nearly over.

Zom 100 Season 2 Release Date

On July 9, 2023, Zom 100’s first season officially debuted. There were twelve episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Zom 100 will have a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Zom 100 Season 2 Cast

Akira Tendo, voiced by Shichir Umeda; Shizuka Mikazuki, voiced by Tomori Kusunoki; Kenichiro Ryuuzaki, voiced by Makoto Furukawa; Beatrix Amerhauser, voiced by Minami Takahashi; and Gonz Kosugi will all be part of the Zom 100 Season 2 cast if it is renewed.

Zom 100 Season 2 Trailer

Zom 100 Season 2 Plot

The zombie apocalypse is explored in ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which is a unique combination of humor and horror. It is based on the manga by Haro Asô.

The epidemic ends up serving as an unanticipated catalyst for change for Akira, a survivor stuck in a mundane profession that saps his energy.

He sets out on a mission to cross off every thing on the bucket list before dying because he wants to live his life on his terms.

Akira rediscovers his sense of adventure and purpose as the city fills with zombies, experiencing the rush of being alive in the middle of the mayhem.

The first season’s end will serve as the show’s jumping-off point for the second season, which is currently under wraps.

Akira Tendo, a jaded employee who experiences a hostile work environment and ongoing harassment from his unscrupulous boss, is the protagonist of the novel.

He makes a surprising discovery as he heads out for his daily commute one fateful day: his community has been overtaken by zombies.

Akira unexpectedly feels excitement at the thought of leaving the daily grind rather than terror, and he chooses for creating the most off his time before becoming a zombie. He sets off on an exciting journey to achieve his goals.

The first Season of this popular anime series came to an end, leaving fans wanting for more.

After 12 captivating episodes that leaving many things unanswered, viewers anxiously sought an explanation to the end.

There was no justification for the choice at the time. The makers and creators of Zom’s 100 Bucket List for the Walking Dead season 1 have mastered the art of keeping viewers interested.

Throughout the Season, we followed Akira Tendo on a once-in-a-lifetime odyssey in a post-apocalyptic world filled by zombies.

The show’s entertaining script, nail-biting action, and character development held viewers’ attention throughout.

Shuuichirou Umeda’s affecting portrayal in embracing Akira surprised viewers and left a lasting effect.

This was certainly anticipated given the VA’s recent rise. Because Akira no longer has to go to his monotonous but demanding profession, which has negatively damaged his mental and physical health, his ordinary existence has suddenly become colorful.

Akira, who is now stuck in a post-apocalyptic nightmares, feels the need to find a new goal and embarks on an exhilarating but terrifying journey to accomplish a hundred things before passing away.