The before and after Penn Badgley: hallucinates with his pictures of a child

The best photos of before and after Penn Badgley, the lead of ‘You’, since I was little until now.

We all have a past and our family albums give us away. Who has not felt shame to see the hair or clothes he wore as a child? The ‘celebrities’ do the same, although many of them, precisely because of their fame, fail to make those snapshots come to light. Kylie Jenner hasn't been able to do it either Penn Badgley The actor has not served to know the dirtiest tricks of Joe, his character in ‘You’, to prevent us from finding the best photos of your physical (and capillary) change since I was little to the present. Hit the play in the video above and freak out!

If you look closely, the face of Penn badgley It has not been transformed too much, it has always had fine and sweet features, but in what the interpreter has innovated it is in the hair. Undoubtedly, in this aspect you can see the great change and we who have a lot of imagination have taken similarity to other colleagues who are going to leave you amazed.

His career has been developed mainly in television with series like ‘Will & Grace’, his first intervention when he was only 13 years old. After a lot of episodic and several films, The paper arrived that would put it on the map. Be the ‘Queen cot’ of ‘Gossip Girl’ He made it known in 2007. After that boom experienced, along with Blake Lively, He focused on music, offering us his most alternative image. In ‘You’, Penn Badgley He recovered that aspect with which we most identified and experienced the success of the past. His next challenge is to prepare to be a father of his first son (twice) in reality with his wife Domino Kirke and in the Netflix series next to Victoria Pedretti. Will it surprise us again with a new ‘look’ change? We will be waiting.