The Batman, a fanart shows Robert Pattinson in the Batman costume of Terra-2

There are still several months to go before The Batman arrives at the cinema, but the hype for Matt Reeves' film is always at the highest levels, as are the fanart on the subject. This time it's the turn of Robert Pattinson with a rather familiar costume …

The Heroic Hollywood site brings one to our attention today fanart created by Kunal Chopra that Pattinson would see well in the Bat Man of Earth-2's batsuit (and that you can find, as always, at the bottom of the piece).

In the Multiverse DC, full of parallel universes, Bruce Wayne is also Batman on Earth-2, the alternative reality born from the idea of ​​Julius Schwartz to relaunch the superhero genre, which first appeared in the Flash series on the occasion of the story "Flash of two Worlds" by Gardner Fox and Carmine Infantino.

While some characters have more or less substantial differences depending on the, the Batman of Terra-2 initially differs from the main one fundamentally for temporal reasons, although then it develops slowly a different personality and abilities, until their stories also diverge (he will even become Gotham Police Commissioner, he will marry Catwoman and have a daughter, Helena Wayne, who in the future will assume the identity of The Huntress).

What do you think of this fanart? And how would you see Pattinson as Terra-2's Bruce / Batman? Let us know in the comments.