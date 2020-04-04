The author of Star Wars: The Clone Wars plays down the postponement of the series

Share it:

A few days ago, we told you about IDW Publishing's decision not to start publishing Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was due to leave precisely in April on a weekly basis.

Screenwriter Michael Moreci spoke on the matter through a Twitter post, in which he cheered his readers on the fact that sooner or later the series will hit the market. What is important now is the health of the publishing market, which finds itself in a precarious condition due to the pandemic emergency that is affecting the entire world economy:

"STAR WARS ADVENTURES: CLONE WARS BATTLE TALES # 1 was due to come out today. Considering everything that is happening in the publishing market, this is a minutia. And the series – with all 5 numbers – will be released! It's just a matter of when. In the meantime, I'm fine. I 'm very good".

Given the current situation, we do not expect – in the short term – further updates from IDW Publishing about the publication of the title. Not long ago, Michael Moreci shared all his excitement about the Clone Wars project, spending the following words:

"The Clone Wars saga is probably my favorite from Star Wars. It has it all, a great adventure, an overwhelming love story, the mythology of the Force, the powers of the Jedi and – of course – the fantastic clones. This series of events will bring together all the best and evergreen parts of Star Wars, and weave a story that longtime fans (like me) and new younger readers (like my children) will definitely love. "

