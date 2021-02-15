The author of Himouto! Umaru-chan will launch a new manga this month

A renowned Japanese leaker reported that the author of the manga Himouto! Umaru-chan, SankakuHead, will start publishing a new manga titled Ore no Yome no Yome no Ore.

The short play will begin its serialization in the 13th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine on February 24.

A synopsis for this new play was not revealed.

On the other hand, the Himouto! Umaru-chan was published in Shueisha publisher’s Weekly Young Jump magazine between March 2013 and November 2017, with twelve compiled volumes. A spin-off titled Himouto! Umaru-chan S was published as a single volume between 2014 and 2015.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by Doga Kobo Studios, directed by Masahiko Ohta, and scripts written by Takashi Aoshima, released in July 2015. A twelve-episode second season premiered in October 2017.

Synopsis of Himouto! Umaru-chan

People are not always who they appear to be, as in Umaru Doma, the perfect high school girl, or that is until she gets home! Once the front door closes, the real fun begins.

When she dons her hamster hoodie, she transforms from a refined and highly accomplished student to a lazy otaku who eats junk food, leaving all household chores to her responsible older brother, Taihei.

Whether she’s hanging out with her friends Nana Ebina and Kirie Motoba or competing with her self-proclaimed “rival” Sylphinford Tachibana, Umaru knows how to kick back and have fun!