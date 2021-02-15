Peach Boy Riverside anime reveals new visual

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the manga written by Cool-Kyou Shinja and illustrated by Yohane, Peach Boy Riverside, a new promotional image was published. The statement also confirmed that the series maintains its premiere date scheduled for next July.

Cool-Kyou Shinja and Yohane began publication of the manga in Kodansha publisher’s Shonen Magazine R in August 2015. The publisher published the eighth compiled volume on August 17 in Japan.

Cast of voices

Nao Touyama as Mikoto Kibitsu.

Haruka Shiraishi as Saltorine Aldike.

Mao Ichimich as Frau.

Toshiki Masuda as Houson.

Megumi Toda as Carrot.

Jirou Saitou as Inu.

Production team

Shigeru Ueda ( Erementar Gerad , Marchen Madchen , Tales of Eternia ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production Studios .

Keiichirou Ouchi ( Hinamatsuri, Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru, Go-Toubun no Hanayome ) is in charge of writing and supervising the series scripts.

Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logi: From Luck & Logic, Princess Connect! Re: Dive ) is in charge of character design.

Peach Boy Riverside Synopsis

Santorini Aldike, or Sari, is a bright and cheerful princess who wants to go on an adventure because she is bored with her little castle in the country.

One day, a horde of evil demons known as “Oni” knock on his door, threatening the lives of everyone in the Kingdom.

Fortunately, they are saved by a lone traveler named Kibitsu Mikoto, who kills these monsters with a mysterious “Peach Eye.” Shocked by the dangers of the outside world, Sari decides to go on a journey of her own.

Little did she know that she would set in motion a chain of events that will determine the fate of this magical world.