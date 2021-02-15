Peach Boy Riverside anime reveals new visual

By
Lisa Durant
-
Peach Boy Riverside

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the manga written by Cool-Kyou Shinja and illustrated by Yohane, Peach Boy Riverside, a new promotional image was published. The statement also confirmed that the series maintains its premiere date scheduled for next July.

Cool-Kyou Shinja and Yohane began publication of the manga in Kodansha publisher’s Shonen Magazine R in August 2015. The publisher published the eighth compiled volume on August 17 in Japan.

Cast of voices

  • Nao Touyama as Mikoto Kibitsu.
  • Haruka Shiraishi as Saltorine Aldike.
  • Mao Ichimich as Frau.
  • Toshiki Masuda as Houson.
  • Megumi Toda as Carrot.
  • Jirou Saitou as Inu.

Production team

Shigeru Ueda ( Erementar Gerad , Marchen Madchen , Tales of Eternia ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production Studios .

Keiichirou Ouchi ( Hinamatsuri, Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru, Go-Toubun no Hanayome ) is in charge of writing and supervising the series scripts.
Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logi: From Luck & Logic, Princess Connect! Re: Dive ) is in charge of character design.

READ:  Dark season 3 will release in June 2020

Peach Boy Riverside Synopsis

Santorini Aldike, or Sari, is a bright and cheerful princess who wants to go on an adventure because she is bored with her little castle in the country.

One day, a horde of evil demons known as “Oni” knock on his door, threatening the lives of everyone in the Kingdom.

Fortunately, they are saved by a lone traveler named Kibitsu Mikoto, who kills these monsters with a mysterious “Peach Eye.” Shocked by the dangers of the outside world, Sari decides to go on a journey of her own.

Little did she know that she would set in motion a chain of events that will determine the fate of this magical world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here