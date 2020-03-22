The Authentic Ghostbusters, Return of the Animation Series

Share it:

‘The Ghostbusters’(Ivan Reitman, 1984) were an absolute phenomenon. The script of Dan Aykroyd Y Harold Ramis (together with the additions of the always bright Rick Moranis), introduced us to four characters prepared to live all kinds of adventures in an endless ghost universe.

Curiously, his own medium seemed not to be the best sector in which to exploit the idea since, after the vindicable but weaker ‘Ghostbusters 2’(Ivan Reitman, 1989) it took 27 years for him to arrive‘Ghostbusters’(Paul Feig, 2016), a fun and stylish reboot that was sentenced long ago because Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig Y Kate McKinnon, three of the best comics of the last decades, do not have their genitals outside the body.

Waiting to confirm if Jason Reitman has found a way to give us more than regurgitated nostalgia with the expected ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’(2020), one of the writers of the product who did know how to take advantage of the pull of the original film has raised his hand on social networks.

"Hello Jason Reitman. I've seen you on video with Ivan Reitman at Hasbro's relaunch of 'The Real Ghostbusters' toys", public J. Michael Straczynski. "Wouldn't it be a good time to bring them back? New animation? Real action? Puppets? Shadows of hands? A traffic light? Hi? Anyone there? Is this on?”

Straczynski, BAFTA-nominated screenwriter for ‘The exchange’(Clint Eastwood, 2008), and one of those responsible for the success of‘Sense8’He has an impressive past writing scripts for series like‘He-Man and the masters of the universe’,‘She-Ra’,‘Beyond the limits of reality’,‘It has written a crime’,‘Babylon 5' and of course 'The real Ghostbusters'The magnificent series from DiC Entertainment and Columbia Pictures Television.

From 1986 to 1991, during 140 chapters distributed in seven seasons, ‘The real Ghostbusters’Proved to be an inexhaustible source of overflowing imagination. Trips to impossible worlds, creatures with sativa designs and childish jokes inserted in (sometimes) terribly paranoid plots, delighted children and young people.

In 1997, an attempt was made to resurrect that adventurous spirit with a decent facelift called ‘The Return of the GhostbustersBut after the gigantic run of 40 episodes from its first season, it was canceled.

Is Straczynski right? Is it time to resurrect something as free as ‘The real ghostbusters’? Would it be so openly crazy if it were produced in 2020?