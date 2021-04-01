Dragon Ball celebrates 35 years of its first episode

One of the anime that has undoubtedly been placed as one of the fan favorites has been Dragon Ball, a comic series that managed to captivate the attention of the little ones and youngsters, who have enjoyed each chapter of the protagonist Goku.

But did you know that the first episode premiered in Japan? That’s right, a 26 of February In 1986 the first episode was broadcast on television, a saga of which 153 episodes were broadcast. The interesting story written by Akira Toriyama, celebrates 35 years.

And is that the Japanese comic Dragon Ball was published in Shonen Jump magazine in 1984 and 1995, while in Mexico, the series premiered on television on September 2, 1997. Since then the fans have had fond memories of each chapter .

Fans celebrate 35 years of Dragon Ball

Users celebrate 35 years of Dragon Ball

Through social networks, fans of Akira Toriyama’s manga have shared emotional photos to remember some unforgettable moments of the series, from when Goku was just a child until he became one of the strongest sayayins.

In addition to Goku, various characters such as: Vegeta, Freezer, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo Daiam, Bulma, Milk, among others, marked the childhood of many fans, and on this February 26 they have celebrated 35 years of Dragon Ball with emotional messages.

Pablo D. Lagares, voice actor, shared on Twitter a congratulation for the 35 years of the series and assured that the anime became the series of his childhood and that it has been a dream come true to dub the voice of one of the most beloved characters, Goku.

There is no doubt that Dragon Ball has been one of the series that marked the childhood of many and that despite the 35 years since its first episode, fans still remember that first chapter in which an incredible adventure began.

What was one of the best moments you remember from the first episode of the series? Leave us your comments at The Truth News.

They clone the first black-footed ferret in the United States, will they save the species from extinction? Follow us on TikTok to stay informed.