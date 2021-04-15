All-time low price for the 128GB iPhone SE on Amazon and MediaMarkt, at 449 euros

The iPhone SE It is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple catalog, and its contained size has put it in the crosshairs of users looking for a highly manageable terminal with one hand. The 128GB version of internal storage is lowered to its all-time low price on Amazon and MediaMarkt, for 539 euros 449 euros.

With a recommended retail price of 539 euros for the version with 128 GB of internal storage, the iPhone SE can be obtained even cheaper with this offer from Amazon and MediaMarkt that lowers it to its historical minimum price, for 539 euros 449 euros. A discount of 90 euros.





Launched at the end of April 2020 and weighing approximately 148 grams, the iPhone SE is one of Apple’s most compact terminals, as well as the cheapest in the entire catalog. It stands out for its small size and design inherited from the popular iPhone 8, so it has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display and physical Home button with integrated Touch ID.

Incorporates the potente procesador Apple A13 Bionic, a six-core chip that is accompanied on this occasion by 3 GB of RAM. The combination offers a good result running the iOS 14 operating system and all the compatible apps and video games that are available in the App Store. Its 1,821 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging and wireless charging.

In the photographic section we find a 12 MP single main camera capable of recording video in 4K @ 60fps and allowing taking photos with blur effects for portrait mode. The front is 7 MP and reaches a maximum resolution of 1080p @ 30fps for video. In terms of connectivity, it can connect to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G / LTE networks.

