The anime of Inazuma Eleven arrives on Netflix: the charm of modern football

It often happens to find oneself entangled in videogame experiences taken from multimedia works belonging to a different medium: it was a practice that up to ten years ago has characterized American film productions very much, which with the phenomenon of tie-ins have been declined in different titles for console. In the same way, it is common practice to find oneself playing titles derived from anime or manga, from One Piece Dragon Ball, up to the most recent Seven Deadly Sins and Naruto. For Inazuma Eleven, however, everything happened backwards, representing a rarity in the entertainment field.

Inazuma Eleven was born as a video game, the saga was then conjugated in manga and also in anime, keeping the three paths always firm and productive, giving life to a highly successful editorial story. The first animated season, in order of creation the last published work, is now arrived on Netflix, waiting to be able to also see the next ones: 26 episodes that will keep you busy watching the adventures of Mark Evans and his teammates.

From video game to anime

The first season of Inazuma Eleven aired in Japan from 2008 to 2009, with a total of 26 episodes out of 127, arrived in Italy in 2010, broadcast on Disney XD and later also on Rai 2, on the occasion of the 2010 World Cup.

Known the protagonist of the story, Mark Evans, we also get to know what is the motive that drives the young goalkeeper to fight for the survival of his team. The Raimon, on the other hand, has a great history to respect and to honor, but the lack of athletes at the school tournament is endangering the existence of the team itself: Mark, however, has to defend the historical memory of his grandfather, who disappeared in unknown and unknown circumstances, but remembered for being a great goalkeeper, just like his grandson would like to be.

Mark's determination leads him to meet Axel Blaze, an attacker with a deadly shot, but with a past full of clouds and sorrows, also for this reason he is ready to commit himself for the good of the team. Obviously the life of Raimon will not be easy, especially because the opponents will prove to be incorrect and often ready to take the field using the worst subterfuge, while the naivety of Mark and his companions will take hold exclusively on the commitment and their qualities. There will also be other problems, including harassing observers, teachers ready for double play and even institutions that, however much they can work to safeguard the team, will always put the sport in the background.

The Japanese sporting spirit

The key topics of sport return, as had happened in Captain Tsubasa, to dominate it: self-sacrifice, effort, the desire to win but always respecting the opponent are the three pillars of history. Unlike Holly and Benji, however, each episode of Mark's adventures focuses on a particular challenge, without unduly diluting the games and focusing only on the use of their special techniques: in the intermission episodes, instead, the harmony of the team, they recount moments of social revenge and also of victory of their fears, always for the group and for the victory of the collective.

Then, keeping that very videogame soul from which the anime is drawn, Inazuma Eleven takes a lot of grip on the special techniques to put on the pitch, from the Inazuma trampoline to the fire tornado, playing a lot on the four elements, from the Forest to the Mountain, from the Wind to the Fire, in fact. In the video game, which was first published on Nintendo DS, the possibility was given to recruit as many athletes as possible to go and replenish their team and improve the squad.

Mark Evans, on the other hand, while respecting all his teammates and feeling affection for all of them, as a true captain, even in the anime he finds himself hiring new arrivals, sometimes with good results, as for Axel, other times with not entirely convincing results, as with Bobby. In the video game it was then possible to reach 1000 characters, recruitable looking for them in various ways, an aspect that even Mark replies in the anime, trying to convince different players to join them.

Two different heroes for two different roles

Unlike what happened with Captain Tsubasa, who was strongly focused on the figure of Oliver Hutton and his being a formidable striker, Inazuma Eleven focuses heavily on the figure of Mark, a goalkeeper that with all the trappings of the role, he often finds himself having to face everything that comes before him.

Always from the defense of the poles starts the recovery of the team, as well as most of the strategies are based on the ideas or re-starts launched by the extreme defender, who in one of the very first episodes of the season also manages to launch the attack to make up for the shortcomings of the offensive phase of his team. Mark thus becomes a unique driver, even better than Tsubasa, also staging out-of-the-ordinary workouts, but designed to improve more and more. And to act as a further stimulus is the relationship with his grandfather, of which nobody wants to talk to him but that he continues to admire as if he were the only person to whom to account for his sporting results. Obviously as well as Holly, Mark is also surrounded by other first-rate athletes which help him to keep the tension high and also the attention on the events of the vertical plots, which manage to greatly streamline the games, without diluting them as happened in the races that saw the Newteam engaged in endless runs towards the door.

A start towards success

The first season of the anime represented an exciting way to get in touch with the Raimon team and become attached to the character of Mark, a real sports hero, unable to surrender and ready to sacrifice himself for the team. The first special techniques that are put into practice are his, all learned following the training of his grandfather and the patterns of the original Inazuma Eleven, the legendary team that nobody wants to talk about anymore.

All the other players on the team have the task of following the captain's example and trying to give their best to improve themselves and learn ever stronger techniques, all of which can be improved. The anime focused a lot on the various challenges, without setting up a very thick horizontal plot, in fact it happened to give much more space to the problems of the various protagonists, such as Bobby, towards the middle of the first season, or even Axel himself, frustrated by an accident that happened to his sister which one feels guilty chief. Outside of the secondary characters, all the protagonists have within them a discomfort to be overcome and faced, which is vented in football or in any case in physical activity.

Inazuma Eleven, for those wishing to go beyond the 26 episodes published on Netflix, is still available on Rai Play, but from episode 30 to 51 only, sacrificing all the final part of the second and the third season, as well as – at this point – the four episodes that run between the Netflix publication and the Rai Play publication. The other episodes available on the Rai streaming platform refer to Inazuma Eleven Go, a season that began well in advance of the release of the video game of the same name, which therefore changed the order in which the work was released. Out of 47 episodes, only 10 are available. We look forward to knowing when the next seasons will arrive on Netflix, to continue to live the experience of Inazuma Eleven.