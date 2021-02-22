The animated adaptation of the Bocchi the Rock! Manga is confirmed

By
Edie Perez
-

During the week it has been confirmed that the manga Bocchi the Rock! of Aki Hamaji will be receiving an animated adaptation, for now the confirmation has been given from the magazine’s Twitter account Manga Time Kirara of Houbunsha and details will be released later.

The four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! He introduces us to Hitori “Bocchi-chan” Gotou, a girl with a passion for music and her guitar who decides to join a rock band called Kessoku Band.

Aki Hamaji published the manga in the magazine Manga Time Kirara Max In December 2017, a second volume came out in February 2020 and the third is scheduled for February 25.

Leek Cesarshoot

Creator of JellygoodsI live in Mérida, Yucatán and I am passionate about Technology, Blogs and Anime. I consider myself an old school geek and otaku and I spend my free time sharing what I like online, as well as watching series and anime regularly. Follow me on Instagram: CESARSHOOT

View all Cesarshoot posts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here