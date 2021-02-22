The animated adaptation of the Bocchi the Rock! Manga is confirmed

During the week it has been confirmed that the manga Bocchi the Rock! of Aki Hamaji will be receiving an animated adaptation, for now the confirmation has been given from the magazine’s Twitter account Manga Time Kirara of Houbunsha and details will be released later.

[Breaking news]”Bocchi the Rock! ]TV animation decision!

That’s why the cover and top color of this month’s issue is “Bocchi the Rock! “is! !!

This time it’s just information about the decision to animate

Stay tuned for more updates as they will be published in this magazine in the future! pic.twitter.com/srPMKGrY93 — Manga Time Kirara editorial department (@mangatimekirara) February 18, 2021

The four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! He introduces us to Hitori “Bocchi-chan” Gotou, a girl with a passion for music and her guitar who decides to join a rock band called Kessoku Band.

Aki Hamaji published the manga in the magazine Manga Time Kirara Max In December 2017, a second volume came out in February 2020 and the third is scheduled for February 25.