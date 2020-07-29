the actor thanks with a video

Share it:

On the day of announcing the 2020 Emmy nominations, Giancarlo Esposito celebrate double, just like his nominations for Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian.

Who is in the role of Gus Fring in Better Call Saul or in those of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito definitely knows how to give life to a character in great style.

And the proof, if ever it were needed, came today from the top of the Academy of Televion Arts and Sciences, which has decided to nominate it twice (as Best Supporting Actor for Better Call Saul and as Best Guest Star Male for The Mandalorian) at the next Primetime Emmy Awards.

So the actor turned to social media to express his gratitude with a video message.

"Hey, this is Giancarlo Esposito, and I'm a little excited. What a beautiful morning! I had no idea that Emmy nominations were being announced today, and I just received a call that told me that he had been nominated for two different roles. I just wanted to thank all my fans and family for their support and for believing in me. The Mandalorian! Better Call Saul! It is truly thrilling to say that I still have such a great passion for what I do, and how I present myself as an actor and a human being. In times like those we are experiencing, having the honor of receiving this incredible double nomination has really allowed me to understand how you can get anything if you work hard, do the things we really love, and follow your passions, but always remaining kind and compassionate".

And he concluded enthusiastically: "Oooof! A greeting full of gratitude from the doubly named Giancarlo Esposito".

The award ceremony of the Emmy Awards will be held on September 20, 2020, and will be broadcast on the American ABC network.