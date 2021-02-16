Hunter x Hunter announces collaboration with escapism game

Earlier this month, it was reported that the voice actresses Megumi Han and Mariya Ise, the voices of Gon Freecss and Killua Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter were working on a new project in the franchise.

The new project has finally been revealed. However, it is not what many expected. It turns out that SCRAP, a Tokyo-based company that plans and operates the Real Escape Game series that has attracted 7.4 million participants worldwide, announced today that the

Online Real Escape Game x HUNTERxHUNTER:

Escape from the Trick Dungeon will be held for a limited time of three months, from March 25 to June 27, 2021.

“Escape from the Trick Dungeon” will be the third collaboration between Real Escape Game and Hunter x Hunter, after “Escape from The Greed Island Amusement Park” between September and November 2020.

Those interested can participate in this game inspired by the play’s first story arc, “The Hunter Exam,” online from anywhere by purchasing a game kit.

As a remote strategist, the player will communicate with Gon, Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika inside the trap-filled dungeon at the testing site and try to help them escape and pass the exam.

Gon and his friends will also reveal details about the dungeon and its dangers on the game site. Then, by folding and assembling elements in the game kit based on that information, the player can create a dungeon model where the characters are trapped, while as they progress, that model will also change.

All character voices for Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Hisoka were recently recorded (the project mentioned by the voice actresses). The standard game kit is priced at 3,000 yen, while the premium kit is priced at 4,000 yen, including a mug and challenge card. Both will be available for reservation through the SCRAP GOODS SHOP starting next March 1.

It should be noted that these types of experiences are normally carried out in person, as the following video shows collaboration with the Shingeki no Kyojin ( Attack on Titan ) multimedia franchise. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the realization of any event in closed spaces.

Hunter x Hunter Synopsis

Gon Freecss is a twelve-year-old boy who discovers that his father is not dead and wants to find him at all costs. To find the whereabouts of his father, Gon decides to become a hunter just like him.

As the story progresses, Gon befriends three other would-be hunters: Leorio, Kurapika, and Killua. They will accompany our protagonist in a series of challenges to test skills, survival, and teamwork.