Everything you know about Bojack Horseman season 6:

Yes….The wait for the Bojack season 6 has ended for good. There were rumors about cancellation of season 6, but that’s why they are Rumours. The Hit Animated series Bojack Horseman is returning for season 6 this year. It is one of the best critically adored series to watch on Netflix.

It will be fun watching a Drunk, depressed and Not a sophisticated Hero in adult comedy series on Netflix. As you know, the fifth season has a 100% rating on rotten tomatoes, Although it was the darkest of all the seasons. The show is expected to release on October 30th, 2019.

Bojack Horseman season 6:

On its first release on Netflix in 2014, the show did get multiple awards wins and nominations. Well, Today it is the longest-running Critically adored Animated Series on Netflix, about a humanlike horse who gets famous for his 90’s sitcom Horsin around.

What should you expect in Bojack Horseman season 6?

As we know that In season 5 ended with Diane dropping Bojack at a rehab center. Due to his drug addiction, he almost killed his co-star and girlfriend Gina, But she did not press any charges in the thought of her career. Our washed-up star Bojack is now in rehab in the hope that it would help him to overcome the drug addiction.

In season 6 Bojacks time in the rehab center will be shown, but well there were some rumors about the whole season revolving around Bojack and his addiction.

Well in season 5 we have speculated Diane can suffer more by the violent acts of drug-addict Bojack. Diane’s Life is more messed up then Bojack’s Asexual Friend Todd.

Speaking of Todd, he is getting his life back together, and we are still kept waiting for him to finish Rock Opera. As Bojack once said,” He’s so stupid he doesn’t realize how miserable he should be.”

Princess Carolyn will have a new baby in this season, and it will be fun watching how she struggles to become a caring Mom as well as Mr. Peanutbutter excited for his newly fourth wedding.

Who is the star cast for Bojack Horseman?

Season 6 cast has not disclosed yet, but you can expect the old character in this season without any doubt.

Will Arnet as Drug addicted Bojack Horseman

Amy Sedaris as Mom Princess Carolyn

Alison Brie as Diane

Aaron Paul as asexual friend Todd

Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter

You know all the characters by heart, but there might be a chance of Aparna Nancherla(American comedian and actress) as Hollyhock and Rami malik(Mr. Robot) as Non-other than FLip Mcvicker too.

Can we expect Bojack Horseman season 7?

Well, it truly depends upon the show’s creator, Raphael Bob Waksberg and your response to the releasing season 6.

You will be interested in knowing that Bojack was one of the fans that enjoyed Jon killing Dany in Game of Thrones.

