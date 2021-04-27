The 256GB iPhone 12 Pro is cheaper than ever at Amazon: save more than 100 euros on Apple’s most powerful smartphone

The latest generation of Apple smartphones took a little longer than normal to reach the market due to delays derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is the largest to date with four different terminals so that users can choose which one. best fits your needs. The iPhone 12 Pro It is one of the most powerful models, and the 256 GB version is on sale for 1.279 euros 1,173 euros on Amazon, its historical minimum price.

Buy the iPhone 12 Pro at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 1,279 euros for the 256 GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro, on Amazon you can buy this model at a lower price than the official Apple Store for 1,173 euros, reaching its lowest price until the date on the platform. Assumes a discount of 106 euros (8%) with respect to its RRP. It’s at the same price on MediaMarkt.





New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) – Gold

Announced in mid-October 2020 and released a few days later, and weighing approximately 189 grams, the iPhone 12 Pro is made primarily of glass and the frame is stainless steel. It supports physical SIM cards and virtual eSIM cards, and is capable of last up to 30 minutes submerged at six meters depth.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.1 “ with a resolution of 1,170 x 2,532 pixels in 19.5: 9 format (density of pixels per inch of 460). It is compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so if it is going to be used to consume multimedia content it is a good option. It has a wide color gamut and True Tone technology.

Inside it houses the procesador Apple A14 Bionic con Neural Engine, a six-core chip that this time is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. As we have advanced, it has 256 GB of internal storage, the middle model. Its battery is 2,815 mAh, and it supports 20W fast charging (50% charge in 30 minutes with a compatible charger). According to Apple, it lasts up to 17 hours consuming multimedia content and up to 65 hours playing music.

Incorporates triple 12 MP rear camera capable of recording video in high resolution 4K Ultra HD at 60 fps, in addition to the LiDAR ToF 3D sensor for depth tasks, such as augmented reality. The front camera is 12 MP TrueDepth and integrates the Face ID facial recognition-based security system. It can connect to 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 networks.

More offers?

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.