The new Chromecast with Google TV is a complete 4K Dolby Vision multimedia center for 64.99 euros at MediaMarkt

Acquiring a television without an operating system is becoming less complicated. Some manufacturers such as Samsung (Tizen), LG (webOS) or Sony (Android TV) offer quite complete software with a good catalog of apps, but if you have an old model that is no longer updated, a very limited system or a television “fool”, the Chromecast con Google TV may be the solution for 64.99 euros in MediaMarkt.





Buy Chromecast with Google TV at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 69.99 euros, the Chromecast with Google TV is slightly discounted on MediaMarkt to 64.99 euros. It is a small discount, but it is a device that is not characterized by having many offers.

Chromecast Google Smart Google TV 4K Nieve

The Chromecast with Google TV is a kind of “reimagining” of the popular Internet browser device, but it no longer needs content to be sent to it from a smartphone, tablet or computer, since it has a remote control and Android TV operating system with the Google TV personalization layer, with which it is tried to improve the recommendations of what to watch.

In dongle format, which is well hidden behind the television or monitor, it weighs only 55 grams and its design is quite minimalist and elegant. You can play content on 4K @ 60fps maximum resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 / 10 +. As for sound, it supports Dolby Digital, Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos (pass-through mode).

It has one of the largest app catalogs, and it has support for the most popular streaming video services like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO. The remote control is also simple, with the right keypad and shortcuts to some platforms. It has a button dedicated to the Google assistant to interact with our home automation accessories.

