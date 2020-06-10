The 2020 Opening Tournament will start on July 24: 12 teams will enter the group

Share it:

Mexican soccer will start on July 24 (Photo: EFE / Jorge Núñez / File)



Liga MX reported that Apertura 2020 will start on July 24, and activities will resume after a three-month hiatus in Mexican football.

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, confirmed that it was approved in the Owners Assembly that the tournament will start on July 24, the same date on which the women's league will also start.

In the case of Liga MX, two double dates will be played on matchdays 4 and 8. Meanwhile, the final will be on December 12. It is a fact that they will start the tournament with meetings without an audience.

In addition, it was reported that the matches will be behind closed doors and will be played under the repechage format, the first 12 classified from the general table will participate, those who occupy the first to fourth place will directly access the quarterfinals.

Photograph of the executive president of Liga MX de México, Enrique Bonilla, during an interview with Efe in the framework of the Sports Summit. EFE / Jorge Núñez / Archive



From the fifth to the twelfth place they will participate in a reclassification, as follows: 5th against 12th; 6th vs 11th; 7th vs 10th and 8th vs 9th. The qualifying rounds will be played to a duel. It is a format that will be evaluated and the owners will vote on its continuity.

The sanctions for the teams that finish in the last places of the general table will be 120, 70 and 50 million pesos. Those who recidivism will be 20 million additional pesos.

The change of place and name in the Monarcas Morelia to Mazatlán, Sinaloa case was also supported. In the case of Querétaro it will now belong to Gabriel Solares, the board will also make it

in which Greg Taylor is also part of the board, who informed the league that for two years he has not made any transaction and that it will remain so for the following years.

Information in development.

