The 100: The Last Season Releasing Soon on Netflix

The 100 series had completed six seasons successfully, Now Creators will come up with the Season 7, and this will be Final Season of The 100.

Jason Rothenberg, who posted the announcement on twitter. He Said, “With The 100 season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: season 7 will be our last,”

The 100: Netflix The Last Season

Also, He added, “We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms.”

Before Jason’s post of the announcement, where he said that The 100 season 7 would be Final Season. Previously, two more seasons announce the final season, that is Arrow and Supernatural. Yes, they will be releasing the following last season.

Here, the forthcoming season of The 100 will be last season, Writer of The 100 Series Kim Shumway also, announcing his way. He Said, “This is a gift.”

Also added, “Getting to end the show as we wish is a rare blessing. All the gratitude to WB and The CW for their support over the years.”

At Last, He declared the episode Number in simple, “100 episodes of The 100. What a ride, What an incredible ride this has been!”

During Interview, they reveal the crispy event of The Final Season. Death of two famous characters in Final Season. Also good part of the season will be they are showing surprise wedding of the Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley.

Bellamy Blake and Eliza Taylor play Clarke Griffin plays Bob Morley.

FAQ The 100 Season

Is the 100 comings back for Season 7?

Yes

Is the 100 season 6 the last season?

They Release soon after the 100 seasons 6

How many seasons of the 100 are there?

Right now they announced The 100 Season 7.

Is there going to be another season of the 100?

No, maybe not.

The date of the 100 has not confirmed yet. The trailer of The 100 is also not approved. The CW has the streaming right of The Final Season in the US, and E4 has the streaming right of The Final Season in the UK.